Polis’ CDA taps wolf advocate with anti ag ties to lead Bureau of Animal Protection

In the eyes of those in Colorado’s agriculture industry, a nightmarish slate of potential hires for a key Colorado Department of Agriculture position — the director of the Bureau of Animal Protection — might include a wolf introduction and humane food choice proponent, an attorney with Los Angeles-based Animal Equality, and an attorney who interned at Animal Outlook, both of which are extremist organizations known for undercover farm investigations and vegan campaigns.

It may sound like a book plot, but those are the three finalists Gov. Jared Polis hand selected for the Bureau of Animal Protection director position with the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

According to the results of an open records request by The Fence Post magazine, Deputy Commissioner Steve Silverman put forward four names of applicants his panel had selected to move forward in the interview process as finalists. One is a Colorado county animal control supervisor with BAP experience. Another, a specialist in animal cruelty investigations and prosecutions with a metro District Attorney’s office. A third, a state director for the Humane Society of the United States, and a fourth, a senior executive of Mercy for Animals.

Despite Silverman’s recommendation, on Jan. 25, Gov. Polis put forward his three picks- none of whom appeared on the deputy commissioner’s short list — and on Jan. 27, an offer was made to Becky Neimiec (pronounced knee-mick.) Commissioner Kate Greenberg officially announced the hire today. The selection committee that made the final decision was Commissioner Greenberg, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Hollis Glenn and Gov. Polis.

In the press release announcing her hire, Niemiec said animal welfare will always be a complex issue that brings a wide range of passion and concerns.

“I look forward to exploring how the BAP Program can use education and outreach as our primary tool to take a proactive approach to prevent animal abuse, rather than a reactive approach once that abuse has occurred,” Niemiec said. “My goal is to support the majority of Colorado ranchers and pet owners who love and care for their animals while addressing those rare instances in which animal abuse and neglect require an appropriate response to ensure the health and safety of the animals are met.”

TROUBLING MESSAGE

Terry Fankhauser, executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association said this is part of a larger picture that is troubling at best.

Of the three finalists, he said Neimiec is likely preferable, though there is a greater potential impact on the industry than, for example, a gubernatorial appointment to the State Board of Veterinary Medicine.

“The message being sent by the governor is agriculture being a mortal enemy of the Department of Agriculture and the state,” he said. “That message is being heard loud and clear. We are under attack.”

The industry’s eyes are also on the nationwide search for a new Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture to replace Silverman, who is leaving the department. Fankhauser said the major agriculture groups have not had a seat at the table as decisions for that post are made.

Neimiec is an assistant professor in the Human Dimensions of Natural Resources Department at Colorado State University. According to her application for the top job at the BAP, she is the co-director of the Center for Human Carnivore Coexistence and the director of the Conservation Action through Behavioral Science Lab. Among her connections, she boasts Mercy for Animals, the City of Boulder, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Defenders of Wildlife. She is currently leading a half million-dollar National Science Foundation grant in partnership with the City of Boulder and Mercy for Animals focused on promoting plant-based food choices.

Prior to the vote on wolf introduction, Neimiec’s social survey through her role at the Center for Human Carnivore Coexistence was widely used. The findings of the survey used by wolf proponents stated that public attitudes towards wolves and wolf reintroduction are generally positive in the U.S., including Colorado. Online and mail surveys conducted over the last few decades have found consistent support for wolf reintroduction among a majority of Colorado residents on the Eastern Plains, Front Range, and Western Slope. The findings showed that 84% of residents would vote for wolf introduction, though the actual vote was much closer, with just 51% passage.

Mercy for Animals, the organization Neimiec partners with to promote a plant-based diet, seeks to “construct a compassionate food system by reducing suffering and ending the exploitation of animals for food.”

Fankhauser said the timing and the optics of the choice is also disturbing, given the governor’s apparent refusal to ask activist Ellen Kessler to step down from her appointed position on the State Board of Veterinary Medicine after she called ranchers “lazy and nasty.”

“Simply calling the shots as I see them, livestock producers will believe actions speak louder than words,” Fankhauser said. “Those actions involve promoting wolf introduction and anti-meat activism …and now, simultaneously, being a regulator of the livestock industry. Trust will be difficult to earn.”

Commissioner Greenberg praised the hire and the research and experience on the relationships between people and animals.

“With her background as a behavioral scientist and commitment to working with people of diverse perspectives on tough issues, she will bring a new focus to the BAP program around prevention and education,“ Greenberg said in a statement to The Fence Post magazine. ”This includes collaboration, training, outreach, and field support to partners from the livestock community to local law enforcement, animal welfare and veterinarians, who share our commitment to holding bad actors accountable. In addition, CDA has requested new budget resources to help support this work that will help put tools for education and prevention of animal abuse in the toolbox as we work alongside partners to advance this work.”

Polis’ final picks also included John Hopkinson, who is currently employed by the Los Angeles-based Animal Equity and previously employed by the Oregon Humane Society. In his current post, he works “for an international animal protection organization focused on farmed animals” and said he is “very knowledgeable about common practices and agency oversight in the animal agriculture industry.” As part of a panel on investigating livestock crimes at the Animal Law Conference, he presented “Pasture to Prosecution: Using the Power of Animal Cruelty Laws to Protect Farmed Animals.”

The governor’s third pick was Douglas Donneson, a former zookeeper turned entertainment attorney. He interned at Animal Outlook, where he said he filed a class action lawsuit against dairy producers.

JOB DUTIES

The BAP director position salary ranges from $87,000 to $148,000, plus benefits. According to the official job posting, which was revised in December, the director will be charged with executing on the governor’s vision for improving animal protection across the state. Primary duties include coordination and oversight of approximately 100 commissioned BAP agents (outside the state system), including law enforcement authorities that respond to complaints of animal cruelty and neglect. This includes providing agents training and managing the commissioning process for each agent. The position serves as the leading coordinator on investigations conducted by BAP agents on investigations related to companion animals. The position coordinates with internal staff and law enforcement officers on investigations and enforcement actions related to livestock.

The director also aids and assists local agencies with the seizure of domestic or other privately owned animals and livestock. It is also noted on the posting that “impending legislation may authorize three additional full-time position for the BAP unit that would be supervised by the BAP program manager.” In the governor’s budget request to the Joint Budget Committee for the fiscal year 2023, he has earmarked $345,058 to fund 2.8 full-time employees to enhance the resources of the Bureau of Animal Protection.

The first of the three new BAP positions was posted on Feb. 7, prior to the funds for the position being appropriated. The position description is for the lead CDA investigator on complaints related to animal welfare issues. The lead will conduct investigations and assist local law enforcement and veterinarians in various cases; work on the training of approximately 125 BAP commissioned agents; be responsible for training and outreach, and communications related to the investigative elements of the BAP program and on specific cases as appropriate. This position is responsible for the delegation and tracking of investigations and will be the primary CDA point of contact during an investigation and assist all investigators in determining what action to take to care for an animal.

Kenny Rogers, a cattle producer and president-elect of the Colorado Livestock Association said the CDA and the governor’s office have ignored the input of the state’s long- standing agriculture groups.

“I never imagined it would be this bad,” he said. “They’re taking actions that have dire consequences for the state’s agriculture producers, and I believe they’re fully aware of those consequences.”