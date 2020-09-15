Polis continues to take heat over appointments in Eastern Colorado and to boards with livestock connections

First Gentleman Marlon Reis with animal rights activist Ellen Kessler, whose appointment to the state veterinary board is causing angst among Eastern Colorado residents and livestock organizations.

Photo courtesy Change.org

During his swing through northeastern Colorado on Sept. 11, Gov. Jared Polis talked with residents about rural economic development, including recovery from the pandemic.

But he was also asked about one issue that has irked many Eastern Plains residents: his appointments to boards and commissions that govern the agriculture industry or that require Eastern Plains representation.

Perhaps no appointment during Polis’ tenure has angered Eastern Colorado residents, rural lawmakers and livestock organizations more than his decision in June to name Ellen Kessler of Littleton, an animal rights activist and vegan, to the state’s veterinarian board.

The Colorado Board of Veterinary Medicine is under the Department of Regulatory Agencies. The board regulates and licenses veterinarians by “establishing and enforcing professional standards through the development and maintenance of rules and policies, ensuring that only qualified persons are licensed to provide veterinary care, and that violators of the laws and rules regulating veterinary medicine are sanctioned as appropriate.” The law requires the governor to appoint five veterinarians to the board, and two other appointees who have no financial or professional association with the veterinary profession.

Read the full story at https://www.coloradopolitics.com/news/polis-continues-to-take-heat-over-appointments-in-eastern-colorado-and-to-boards-with-livestock/article_1ddba614-f6c8-11ea-8135-17285e2133ff.html.