Political junkies rejoice

For a political junkie like me politics, since President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance on June 27 and the subsequent call for him to resign from his own party until the Republican National Convention, which is ongoing as I write this note, has kept me on the edge of my seat.

I never would have thought that I would see an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on national television. And I, like many of you, am still trying to come to terms with how and what exactly happened.

I just wish that political reporters and pundits would stop discussing the incident until there has been a full investigation into the shooting. All it does is inflame political tensions, which are already red hot. And we all need to remember that although Trump’s life was spared, a person was killed, and others were wounded at that campaign rally. My heard goes out to these people and their loved ones.

If that wasn’t crazy enough, Biden continues to gaff his way through his reelection campaign to the point where more and more people are calling for his resignation and he is now reported to have COVID and is self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth, Del.

I think the Democratic party has a lot of apologizing to do to their followers about their coverup of Biden’s condition. Make no doubt about it the higher ups in the Democratic party knew full well that Biden is not and has not been in charge of this country since he was voted into office. I think this was made particularly evident when movie star George Clooney remained quiet about Biden’s frail performance at his fundraiser and only disclosed his concerns when it became politically expedient for him to do so. It’s not that I think we should rely on Hollywood celebrities to decide who is best to run the country, but it was a telling moment in Biden’s attempt to keep his seat.

That brings us up to the RNC. Some people were disappointed that the vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance almost had almost no mention of agriculture in his speech on Wednesday night, but I think agriculture got it’s due when North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum spoke. His speech was all about energy dominance and how we need to produce our own energy and not buy it from foreign countries. Lowering the price of oil and electricity will help everyone across the country, including agriculture.

No matter who is elected president it is up to us in agriculture to continue to educate the federal government about agriculture and how important it is that farmers and ranchers can do what is needed to feed the world.