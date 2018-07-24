Politico: Big four to meet Wednesday

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Senate Agriculture ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and House Agriculture ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., will meet Wednesday, whether or not the Senate has acted on going to conference on the farm bill or appointed conferees, Roberts said Monday, according to a Politico report.

Roberts also said it is likely the Senate will vote this week on going to conference.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told The Hagstrom Report Monday that the Senate "could" go to conference this week.

The House will leave Thursday for a long recess, not returning until after Labor Day, but the Senate will be in session most of August.