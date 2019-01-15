Politico: Congress may be in session next week if shutdown continues

Congress had planned to be out of session next week following the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, but both the House and the Senate are likely to be in session beginning Tuesday if the shutdown continues, Politico said today.

President Donald Trump has criticized Congress for leaving town during the shutdown while he remains at the White House rather than traveling to his home in Florida.

According to the Politico report, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters that the House will be in session if no breakthrough has been reached. He said the chamber will likely be in beginning Tuesday of next week.

"If the government is not open, we will not have a recess," Hoyer told reporters. "We will have votes next week — if government is shut down, we've scheduled votes through Thursday."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he will address the issue this afternoon, according to Politico.