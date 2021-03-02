Politico: Democrats stripped out ag measures in COVID bill

Last week, before the House took up President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Democratic committee leaders quietly stripped out language in the bill that would have authorized federal payments to farmers who lost crops to natural disasters including “high winds or derechos,” like the powerful windstorm that flattened Midwestern cornfields last August, Politico reported.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, had offered the provision as an amendment during a House Agriculture Committee markup and it passed because Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, joined Republican committee members to pass it.

Democrats also cut out references to seafood processing facilities and vessels in the agricultural aid section and removed “seafood” from a provision directing the Agriculture Department to purchase and redistribute various farm goods to needy families, Politico reported.