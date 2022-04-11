Politico finds FDA a ‘food failure’

Politico on Friday published a deep dive into the Food and Drug Administration’s food division, and pronounced FDA a “a food failure.”

Citing many cases of slow action on foodborne illness, senior food and agriculture reporter Helena Bottemiller Evich wrote, “A monthslong Politico investigation found that regulating food is simply not a high priority at the agency, where drugs and other medical products dominate, both in budget and bandwidth — a dynamic that’s only been exacerbated during the pandemic.”

“Over the years, the food side of FDA has been so ignored and grown so dysfunctional that even former FDA commissioners readily acknowledged problems in interviews,” she wrote.

Another case Bottemiller cited is the 40-year delay in updating yogurt standards. In the story, International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes, said, “They ignore everyone. They ignore everything.”