Ponca City man arrested in Larceny of Domestic Animals case in Osage County

Cameron Ross Irons, age 32, was apprehended May 24 on an arrest warrant for Larceny of Domestic Animals (Horse) after criminal charges were filed by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier.

Irons was reportedly charged with one count of Larceny of Domestic Animals (Horse) from a victim near the Ponca City, Okla., area within rural Osage County. The victim initially reported this case to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Special Agent Ryan Hensley who initiated the investigation. At that time Hensley contacted Perrier and requested assistance with the case. Hensley recovered the stolen horse in Noble County where the horse was allegedly sold by Irons.

According to Perrier, on March 3, Irons stole the victim’s dark brown gelding from a rural address near Ponca City and sold the horse to a subject in Noble County for $3,500. Irons had access to the horse in question that belonged to the victim, identified as Iron’s brother, who was the sole owner of the horse for several years. The victim noticed the horse was missing on April 15 and initiated the investigation with Hensley.

On May 11, Hensley obtained an arrest warrant for Irons in the District Court of Noble County, for knowingly concealing stolen property. This warrant was issued after Hensley recovered the stolen horse and was unable to locate Irons to interview him over the allegations.

Irons was located on May 11 and arrested by Perrier and Hensley for the Noble County arrest warrant. After his arrest he was interviewed and Perrier submitted the case investigation and an affidavit for the arrest warrant for Larceny of Domestic Animals (Horse) to the Osage County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 24, Irons was arrested on the Osage County felony warrant, and was booked into the Osage County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The stolen horse in this case was recovered and returned to the victim and the buyer of the stolen horse will be seeking financial restitution through the district court.

TSCRA and the special rangers would like to thank the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture for their joint effort in the investigation.