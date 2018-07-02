 Popcorn Party Mix | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

2 bags microwave popcorn
2 c. traditional-flavored snack mix
3/4 c. dry-roasted peanuts
4 tbsp. margarine
2 tbsp. worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tbsp. onion powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare popcorn; remove all unpopped kernels.
Place popped corn, snack mix and peanuts in a large bowl.
Stir together margarine, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, garlic powder and onion powder in small bowl.
Drizzle over popcorn mixture; mix well.
Spread in shallow baking pan.
Bake 15 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.