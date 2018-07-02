Popcorn Party Mix | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 bags microwave popcorn

2 c. traditional-flavored snack mix

3/4 c. dry-roasted peanuts

4 tbsp. margarine

2 tbsp. worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tbsp. onion powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare popcorn; remove all unpopped kernels.

Place popped corn, snack mix and peanuts in a large bowl.

Stir together margarine, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, garlic powder and onion powder in small bowl.

Drizzle over popcorn mixture; mix well.

Spread in shallow baking pan.

Bake 15 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.