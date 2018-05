Popeye’s Rollups | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

1 c. mayonnaise

1 container sour cream

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 envelope Ranch-style dressing

1 jar bacon bits

9 flour tortillas

Combine first six ingredients; stir mixture well.

Spread mixture on tortillas.

Roll up, jellyroll fashion; wrap in plastic wrap.

Chill 4 to 6 hours.

Cut into half-inch thick slices.