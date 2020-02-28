Poppe Cattle Company 15th Annual Production Sale

The BD Bar & Restaurant was at full capacity for the Poppe Cattle Co. sale on Feb. 23.

• TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

• Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2020

• Location: BD Bar & Restaurant, Fallon, Mont.

• Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

• Averages: 75 Bulls Average $4603

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

• Lot 1 at $7000, PCC BOYSCOUT 5175G, DOB 3/20/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x C260, Sold to Nick O’Connor, Plevena, Montana

• Lot 3 at $6750, PCC OUTCROSS 5128G, DOB 3/21/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x B706, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado

• Lot 4 at $6750, PCC ECLIPSE 5139G, DOB 3/19/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x B934, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado

• Lot 5 at $6500, PCC FIRST EDITION 5152G, DOB 3/19/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x A808, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado

• Lot 6 at $6500, PCC CATTLE DRIVE 5138G, DOB 3/19/19, 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, RC XCEED 063D x B932, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado

• Long time reputation outfit Poppe Cattle Company, held the 15th Annual Production Sale on Feb. 23, 2020, at the BD Bar & Restaurant in Fallon, Mont. The cattle were on display at the Jay Taylor Feedlot, 1 mile south of town and refreshments and a small pre-sale lunch were served while buyers were inspecting the cattle. The Poppe family has created a strong following of both new and repeat buyers by consistently offering high quality cattle and standing behind the product they sell with great customer service. Following the sale everyone was invited to stay and enjoy a steak dinner and drinks. Congratulations to the Poppe family on a great sale! ❖