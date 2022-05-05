Poppe Cattle Company 17th Annual Production Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 05/01/2022

Location: BD in Fallon, Mont.

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages

55 Composite Bulls Averaged $4264

Lot 57 at $8000, PCC MCCORD 6106J, 3/8/21, KG JUSTIFIED 3023 x SS ROCKET C142, Sold to Joe Brown-Powderville, Montana

Lot 59 at $6750, PCC CLANCY 6105J, 3/12/21, PCC PROGRESSIVE 6101G x RC XCEED 063D, Sold to Ehret Land Company-Baker, Montana

Lot 49 at $6500, PCC LOMAX 5124J, 3/18/21, OOP COMRADE 3E x MSST, Sold to P Diamond Livestock LLC-Rand, Colorado

Lot 21 at $6000, PCC APACHE 5101J, 3/18/21 RC XCEED 063D x NIS HALL OF FAME 7102X, Sold to Alkali Inc. – Ekalaka, Montana

Comments

Poppe Cattle Company hosted their 17th Annual Production Sale Sunday May 1, 2022, at the BD in Fallon, Mont. Beautiful spring weather was on order after some much needed moisture was sent the previous week. PCC offered a very well balanced, powerful set of composite bulls to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!