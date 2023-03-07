Poppe Cattle Company 18th Annual Production Sale
- TFP Reps: Brady Williams, Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 02/26/2023
- Location: BD Bar and Restaurant Fallon, Mont.
- Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
- Averages:
48 Yearling Bulls Averaged $5,781
- Comments:
It was a nice day in Fallon, Mont., for the Poppe Cattle Company 18th Annual Production Sale. They sold 35 Simangus yearling and 13 Black Composite Bulls. The saleroom was full of bidders for a nice sale.
Top selling bull was lot 3 PCC Sedona 5136K, 3/20/2022 son of JC MR Huron 7262G x PL Strategy 7109A to P Diamond Livestock Rand, Colo., for $9,500.
Lot 1, PCC Bonanza 5126K, 3/21/2022 son of JC MR Huron 7262G x NIS Yuma 6105Z to Joe Brown Powderville, Mont., for $8,000
Lot 2, PCC Sowdown 5135K, 3/28/2023 son of JC MR Huron 7262G x MS ST to Joe Brown Powderville, Mont., for $8,000
Lot 4, PCC Dillon 5128K, 3/20/2022 son of JC MR Huron 7262G x GW Stellar 4292 to Joe Brown Powderville, Mont., for $8,000
Lot 6, PCC Cheyenne 5138K, 3/26/2022 son of JC MR Huron 7262K x KCF Bennett B29 to Owl Mountain Ranch Rand, Colo., for $6,750
Lot 37 PCC Ponderosa 5152K, 3/17/2022 son of PCC Total Package 5114F x MS ST to Tim Wyse Lindsay, Mont., for $6,750