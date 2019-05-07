Popular competitor on NBC’s Ninja Warrior to appear at Colfax Marathon’s Health and Fitness Expo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Cowboy Ninja Lance Pekus will inspire thousands to find their inner warrior when he appears at the 2019 Colfax Marathon Denver Health and Fitness Expo May 17-18 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Pekus will be at the expo greeting fans, leading attendees through a ninja course and participating in exhibition runs. His appearance is sponsored by the Colorado Beef Council and the state’s cattle ranchers and farmers through the Beef Checkoff.

Pekus appeared on seasons 4-9 of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior as the Cowboy Ninja, thrilling fans with his amazing strength and endurance. He and his family live in Salmon, Idaho, where he works on his father-in-law’s ranch and part time for the U.S. Forest Service. Pekus represents the beef industry to consumers and within the health and fitness community as part of the beef industry’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. strength campaign.

Pekus says he enjoys the ranching lifestyle and finds it gives him a sense of worth and peacefulness. He also believes a healthy diet has helped him both from ranch home and ninja warrior perspectives.

“Obviously, beef is a big part of my life, and it’s a big part of my diet as an excellent source of protein and other essential nutrients, but, to me, strength comes in all sorts of forms,” Pekus said. “I look at people in my life, and I’ve got family strength, emotional strength, mental strength. All of that builds the overall strength of a person.”

Participants in the Colfax Marathon and Health and Fitness Expo are invited to visit with Pekus and try their hand at his ninja course May 17 from 2-8 p.m. and May 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.