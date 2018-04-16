Pork Green Chili | L.G. Vernon – Cheyenne, Wyo.

3 tbsp. oil

2 pounds boneless pork, trimmed and diced in 2-inch pieces

3 yellow onions, diced

4 to 5 cloves garlic, minced

1 quart-sized can whole green chilies, diced.

1-2 fresh jalapenos, minced

2-3 tbsp. ground cumin, or more, to taste

2-3 tbsp. chicken base

Water to cover

Corn starch for thickening

Salt and pepper to taste

Pour oil in large stockpot.

Dice pork and place in cold pan.

Turn heat to medium high, and stir meat to brown well.

Add onions; reduce heat and continue cooking until onions are translucent.

Add garlic and chilies; add water to cover.

Bring to a boil, add chicken base and reduce heat to simmer for at least an hour, until meat is very tender and falling apart.

Add cumin to taste.

Make a slurry of corn starch and cold water.

Raise heat under pot and slowly add slurry, stirring constantly as chili thickens.

Adjust seasoning to taste.

Serve with flour tortillas.