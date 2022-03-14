Pork producers lower checkoff rate

Delegates to the Pork Forum in Louisville, Ky., March 11 lowered the mandatory fee that pork producers pay into their checkoff account when they sell hogs.

The current rate of $0.40/$100 value per live animal will change to $0.35/$100 effective Jan.1, 2023. This represents a 12.5% reduction in the checkoff rate.

The resolution is reflective of a recommendation of the Pork Industry Visioning Task Force, a group of 20 industry leaders from the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council and various states that had met to discuss the structure and resource needs of the U.S. pork industry to ensure its long-term success, the National Pork Board said.

The task force offered several recommendations to forum delegates, which were also adopted by resolution. These recommendations include:

▪ Create a joint producer-led working group of state leaders, the Pork Board and NPPC to conduct annual industry planning, prioritize issues, identify risks, and develop action plans.

▪ Invest in shared resources (within the criteria of the 2001 separation agreement) to develop and implement a more fully coordinated marketing strategy and communications plan for the industry overall.

▪ Form a new joint industry task force in 2022 to ensure the industry is equipped to address issues and opportunities at the state, regional and grassroots level. The task force shall report annually to the voting delegates at Pork Forum.

▪ Establish a culture and operational framework that ensures the most efficient and effective use of producer funding.

“Producers have told industry leadership they expect us to be efficient and strategic with their dollars,” said Gene Noem, an Iowa producer and president of the National Pork Board.

“These resolutions reflect a desire to be more responsive to industry needs and challenges, and to present a more unified and consistent voice across the industry. Despite the reduction in the mandatory checkoff rate, the Pork Board will continue its critical work of research, promotion and education.”