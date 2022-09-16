Porter Presented Service to Industry Award

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Beef Reproduction Leadership Team presented Dr. Kristina Porter with the Service to Industry Award on Aug. 30 during the Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Symposium in San Antonio, Texas. This award recognizes outstanding contributions of individuals working in the artificial insemination industry toward the application or increased use of AI and estrus synchronization by beef producers.

Dr. Porter, a DVM and ABS Global representative from Huron, S.D., has dedicated more than a decade as a veterinary practitioner educating her clients on the value of genetic improvement through AI and estrus synchronization. According to Dr. Nicky Oosthuizen of ABS Global, Sioux Falls, S.D., “Dr. Porter inseminates between 8,000 and 10,000 beef females every year and always goes the extra mile for her clients. She is a great example for the AI industry and does an outstanding job communicating the benefits of estrus synchronization and fixed-time AI, as well as the impact of using genetically superior sires.”

Dr. Porter has also made substantial contributions to the development of estrus synchronization recommendations by helping scientists to conduct applied research. “Dr. Porter’s contributions to the research efforts of several members of the Beef Reproduction Task Force (BRTF) are unparalleled,” said Dr. Pedro Fontes, University of Georgia, Athens. “Her access to large-scale insemination projects and her willingness to perform research has enabled members of the BRTF to properly evaluate new reproductive technologies that are now standard practice in the beef industry. In fact, it is unlikely that there is a private veterinary practice that has contributed as much as hers to the development and refinement of the estrus synchronization protocols that are currently recommended by the BRTF.”

Dr. Cliff Lamb of Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, adds that “Dr. Porter’s selfless service of being actively involved in research to support the industry should not go unnoticed. She has been at the cutting edge of research, which she shares widely with her clients and clients of other AI professionals. In addition, she often speaks to cow-calf producers on the advantages of utilizing reproductive technologies to enhance reproductive performance. Dr. Porter practices what she preaches, since she and her family operate a cow-calf operation that implements technologies that she recommends. She is a true student of the science and an invaluable member of the AI industry.”

More than 165 producers, veterinarians, and representatives from the AI and pharmaceutical industries attended the Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Symposium. The Beef Reproduction Leadership Team’s mission is to optimize the productivity and improve the profitability of cow-calf operations by facilitating the adoption of cost-effective, applied reproductive technologies.

For more information about this year’s symposium, visit http://www.beefrepro.org .