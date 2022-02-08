Poss Angus Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 02/04/0022
Location: Scotia, Neb.
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting Chris Earl and Wes Tiemann
Averages
77 older Bulls Avg. $6,012.00
123 yrlg. Bulls Avg. $9,796.00
200 Total Registered Bulls Avg. $8,340.00
Lot 25 Poss Winchester Sold for $245,000.00 to ST Genetics – Navasota, TX
Lot 1 Poss Rahwhide 1506 Sold for $90,000.00 to Katie Colin Farm- Cartersville, GA and Wilson Bros. – Elba, NE
Lot 26 Poss Remington Sold for $80,000.00 to Pine View Angus- Colesburg, IA
Galaxy Beef- Graham, MO
Mead Farms- Barnett, MO
Valley Oaks- Oak Grove, MO
Moon Creek Farms- Rock Rapids, IA
Haerr Farms- Mo
Crooked Creek Angus- Burlington Junction, MO
Lot 81 Poss Reno 1338 Sold for $30,000.00 to Capitol Angus – Whitehouse, TX
Lot 8 Poss Rawhide 1519 Sold for $ 30,000.00 to Alta Genetics – Rocky view County, AB
Lot 83 Poss Relevance 1619 Sold for $ 22,000.00 to Rhett Abernathy – Lander, Wy
Lot 77 Poss Reno 0915 Sold for $ 20,000.00 to Huwa Cattle Co.- Roggen, CO
Comments
The day was great from start to finish for Poss Angus. The morning for looking at the sale offering was very good. The Poss family put together a great set bulls lead off by the lot 25 bull. Congrats to the Poss family on a great sale.
