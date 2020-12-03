Poss Angus Female Sale
TFP Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: 11/20/2020
Location: Scotia, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery Burwell, NE
Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting
Averages:
14 Open Angus Heifers averaged $4,946
15 Bred Angus Heifers averaged $4,933
16 Bred Angus Cows averaged $3,625
6 Open Angus Donor Cows averaged $18,208
3 Fall Angus Pairs averaged $9,500
3 Angus Pregnancies averaged $13,666
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 6A at $19,000 was Poss Elmaretta 0612. DOB: 01/18/2020. Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Power Play. She sold to Point Pleasant Angus of Bland, VA.
Top Bred Heifer:
Lot 12 at $13,000 was Poss Blackcap 962. DOB: 02/09/2019. Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Capitolist 028. She sold bred to GAR Hometown. She sold to George Simpson of Hazelton, BC.
Top Open Cow:
Lot 1 at $50,000 was Poss Pride 5163. DOB: 02/28/2015. Sired by Poss Hoover Dam 2509; MGS: GAR Predestined. She sold to Point Pleasant Angus of Bland, VA.
Lot 4 at $27,000 was Poss Rita 5116. DOB: 2/18/2015. Sired by Connealy Uptown 098E; MGS: Rito Revenue 5M2 of 2536. She sold to RCA Cattle Company of Nebraska City, NE.
Lot 5 at $15,000 was Poss Blueblood 410. DOB: 02/01/2014. Sired by Poss Easy Impact 0119; MGS: SAV Ironclad 8104. She sold to Powerline Genetics of Arapahoe, NE.
Top Fall Pair:
Lot 2 at $22,000 was Poss Ellunamere 399. DOB: 02/17/2013. Sired by Poss Easy Impact 0119; MGS: GAR Predestined. She sold to Reverse Rocking R Ranch of Maxwell, NM.
