Poss Angus Female Sale

TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 11/20/2020

Location: Scotia, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery Burwell, NE

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting

Averages:

14 Open Angus Heifers averaged $4,946

15 Bred Angus Heifers averaged $4,933

16 Bred Angus Cows averaged $3,625

6 Open Angus Donor Cows averaged $18,208

3 Fall Angus Pairs averaged $9,500

3 Angus Pregnancies averaged $13,666

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 6A at $19,000 was Poss Elmaretta 0612. DOB: 01/18/2020. Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Power Play. She sold to Point Pleasant Angus of Bland, VA.

Top Bred Heifer:

Lot 12 at $13,000 was Poss Blackcap 962. DOB: 02/09/2019. Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Capitolist 028. She sold bred to GAR Hometown. She sold to George Simpson of Hazelton, BC.

Top Open Cow:

Lot 1 at $50,000 was Poss Pride 5163. DOB: 02/28/2015. Sired by Poss Hoover Dam 2509; MGS: GAR Predestined. She sold to Point Pleasant Angus of Bland, VA.

Lot 4 at $27,000 was Poss Rita 5116. DOB: 2/18/2015. Sired by Connealy Uptown 098E; MGS: Rito Revenue 5M2 of 2536. She sold to RCA Cattle Company of Nebraska City, NE.

Lot 5 at $15,000 was Poss Blueblood 410. DOB: 02/01/2014. Sired by Poss Easy Impact 0119; MGS: SAV Ironclad 8104. She sold to Powerline Genetics of Arapahoe, NE.

Top Fall Pair:

Lot 2 at $22,000 was Poss Ellunamere 399. DOB: 02/17/2013. Sired by Poss Easy Impact 0119; MGS: GAR Predestined. She sold to Reverse Rocking R Ranch of Maxwell, NM.