Possible action on BBB, BIF bills as Biden heads to Europe

Congressional negotiators are trying to reach agreement on the Build Back Better Act so that the House could vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before President Biden heads to Europe on Thursday for meetings of the G20 leaders and the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Both bills have important provisions for agriculture and rural America.

In his weekly calendar issued Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., listed “possible consideration” of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act.

In order to provide Biden a policy victory before he heads to Europe, the vote on the infrastructure bill would have to occur Wednesday or Thursday. In his calendar notice, Hoyer noted that the House will not be in session on Friday.

On Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., noted that on Sunday, Oct. 31, the Highway Trust Fund authorization expires and said “the best way” to address that is to pass the infrastructure bill.

Also on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., met with Biden at the president’s Delaware home. Today the Associated Press reported that Manchin has agreed to support a wealth tax.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, maintained that his caucus will not budge on supporting the infrastructure bill before Oct. 31 if there is no agreement on the broader package, which would be passed under so-called budget reconciliation rules.

“The president needs the reconciliation agreement to go to Glasgow,” Khanna said on “Fox News Sunday.” He added: “That’s what is going to deal with climate change, that’s what’s going to hit his goals of 50% reduction by 2030. I’m confident we will have an agreement.”

Biden is scheduled to leave Thursday for Rome. On Friday he will meet with Pope Francis and over the weekend will attend the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Nov. 1 and 2 Biden will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

CNN is reporting that Biden is sending 13 senior administration officials to Glasgow including Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. White House climate advisers John Kerry and Gina McCarthy will also attend the meeting.