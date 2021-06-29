Potato growers urge ‘trust but verify’ position with Mexico

Anticipating a meeting between Mexican Agriculture Secretary Víctor Villalobos Arámbula and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in Washington in August, the National Potato Council on Monday urged Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to take a “trust but verify” position with Mexico regarding implementation of the Mexican Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to allow the Mexican government to issue regulations allowing for fresh U.S. potatoes to be imported throughout the country.

The National Potato Council noted that since the decision Mexico’s agriculture department announced that U.S. potato imports would be required to undergo phytosanitary testing beyond the agreed-to protocols at a lab chosen and paid for by the Mexican potato cartel, CONPAPA.

In a related development, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Monday that on Wednesday Tai will join Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, and Canadian Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng to participate in a Wilson Center event titled “USMCA at One.”

The event will focus on the lessons learned from the first year of the U.S-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, and other priorities for the trilateral partnership moving forward.