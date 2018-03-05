Potato Hash with Spinach and Eggs | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
3/4-pound small white potatoes, cut into half-inch pieces
Coarse salt
3 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 large red bell pepper, seeded and diced small
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
1 package frozen chopped spinach, thawed with excess liquid squeezed out
8 large eggs
1 oz. grated Parmesan
1 tbsp parsley, chopped
In a large cast-iron skillet, bring potatoes to a boil in salted water over high heat.
Cook until potatoes are tender, about six minutes; drain.
In skillet, melt 2 tbsp. butter over medium heat.
Add onion and bell pepper and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.
Add potatoes and red pepper flakes; season with salt.
Cook until potatoes are golden, about 3 minutes.
Add spinach and 1 tbsp. butter; cook, stirring until butter is melted.
Make four wells in potato mixture.
Crack two eggs into each and reduce heat to medium-low.
Cover and cook until whites are set but yolks are still runny, about 6 minutes.
Sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley.