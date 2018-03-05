Potato Hash with Spinach and Eggs | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

3/4-pound small white potatoes, cut into half-inch pieces

Coarse salt

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and diced small

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 package frozen chopped spinach, thawed with excess liquid squeezed out

8 large eggs

1 oz. grated Parmesan

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

In a large cast-iron skillet, bring potatoes to a boil in salted water over high heat.

Cook until potatoes are tender, about six minutes; drain.

In skillet, melt 2 tbsp. butter over medium heat.

Add onion and bell pepper and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.

Add potatoes and red pepper flakes; season with salt.

Cook until potatoes are golden, about 3 minutes.

Add spinach and 1 tbsp. butter; cook, stirring until butter is melted.

Make four wells in potato mixture.

Crack two eggs into each and reduce heat to medium-low.

Cover and cook until whites are set but yolks are still runny, about 6 minutes.

Sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley.