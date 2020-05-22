Potato industry asks for changes to CFAP

The National Potato Council and state grower organizations wrote Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Thursday that more than “1.5 billion lbs. of fresh potatoes-for-processing and potato products are trapped in the supply chain with no likely customers,” and that USDA purchase programs and direct payment programs are not meeting the needs of the industry.

“This oversupply has impacted both the 2019 and 2020 crop for U.S. family farms that grow potatoes. Some of these farms will have no ability to sell their 2019 or 2020 crop,” the group added.

In the letter the industry put forth a number of recommended enhancements regarding eligibility and payment rate adjustments that it says will help USDA meet its goal of helping the industry.

Read the letter at http://www.hagstromreport.com/assets/2020/2020_0522_PotatoLtr-CFAP.pdf?utm_source=MadMimi&utm_medium=email&utm_content=The+Hagstrom+Report+%7C+Friday+05_22_2020&utm_campaign=20200522_m158492548_The+Hagstrom+Report+%7C+Friday+05_22_2020&utm_term=National+Potato+Council+letter+to+Secretary+Perdue.