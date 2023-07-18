Power denounces Russia on Black Sea Grain Initiative, announces $250M for Ukraine

Power

Today in the Port of Odesa in Ukraine, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power denounced Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative that is hugely important in moving Ukrainian food to the global market, and announced that the United States, through its Agriculture Resilience Initiative-Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine), is providing an additional $250 million to support Ukraine’s agriculture sector that has been battered by Russia’s aggression.

“This brings the U.S. government’s total investment in the AGRI-Ukraine initiative to $350 million,” USAID said. “Ukraine’s agricultural products and grain are critical for the world’s food supply and key to the country’s economic recovery and future prosperity. USAID, through AGRI-Ukraine, will continue to help Ukraine’s farmers produce, store, and export agricultural products and grain to the world.”

USAID also released a transcript of Power’s speech to the press on Monday at the Ukraine State Emergency Service.

Separately, USAID announced that AGRI-Ukraine is expanding its partnership with Bayer. Bayer will provide an additional $15.5 million investment in Ukraine for innovative technology, new donation of high-quality seeds, and a farmer safety campaign.