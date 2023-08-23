Praise for Jones appointment as FDA deputy commissioner for human foods.

Jones

Both consumer groups and industry groups today praised the Food and Drug Administration’s appointment of James “Jim” Jones as the first FDA deputy commissioner for human foods.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf announced today the selection of Jones, effective Sept. 24.

FDA said, “The new executive position will lead the charge in setting and advancing priorities for a proposed unified Human Foods Program (HFP). Program areas would include food safety, chemical safety and innovative food products, including those from new agricultural technologies, that will bolster the resilience of the U.S. food supply in the face of climate change and globalization, as well as nutrition to help reduce diet-related diseases and improve health equity.”

Jones most recently has headed his own environmental consulting firm, J. Jones Environmental. He also worked for the Household and Commercial Products Association.

In the announcement, FDA said, “For more than 30 years, Jones has held various positions in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, stakeholder community and private industry where he has managed teams and provided strategic planning and thought leadership around issues related to chemical safety and sustainability in the environment. His work has focused on lessening the impact that chemicals and pollution have on the U.S. food supply. At the EPA, he was a principal architect of the 2016 overhaul of the Toxic Substances Control Act, the first update of that statute in more than 40 years. He was also responsible for decision-making related to the regulation of pesticides and commercial chemicals. He also led several national sustainability programs, including the EPA’s Environmental Preferable Purchasing Program and the Presidential Green Chemistry Awards Challenge. He is a seasoned leader whose experience managing change initiatives within the federal government will be invaluable as we continue to build a unified HFP.”

FDA pointed out that “in the role of deputy commissioner for human foods, Jones will report directly to the FDA commissioner. He will exercise decision-making authority over all HFP entities when the reorganization is in effect, including related Office of Regulatory Affairs activities. He will provide executive leadership over the entire program as well as over resource allocation, risk-prioritization strategy, policy, and major response activities involving human foods. The leadership for Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition and Office of Food Policy and Response will report to Jones until the proposed HFP reorganization is implemented.”

FDA also said, “Notably, Jones was an integral member of the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s Independent Expert Panel for Foods, which submitted a report on the operational evaluation of the FDA’s Human Foods Program to the agency in December 2022. This makes him intimately knowledgeable of the agency’s challenges and opportunities, and the panel’s recommendations that the FDA is adopting in its proposal for a unified HFP. He holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland.”

Califf added, “Our proposed reorganization is the largest undertaking of its kind in recent history for our agency. I’m confident that under Jim’s leadership, we will build a stronger organization that will be integrated with other components of the FDA and focused on keeping the foods we regulate safe and nutritious, while ensuring the agency remains on the cutting edge of the latest advancements in food science and nutrition. I’m looking forward to working with him when he joins us next month.”

Jones said in the news release, “I am very excited about the opportunity to serve as the first deputy commissioner for human foods at the FDA. I had the pleasure of serving on the expert panel that provided operational recommendations for the FDA’s foods-related activities, and I now look forward to helping the agency realize its vision for the proposed Human Foods Program, including carrying out important nutrition initiatives to improve the health of our country. As a former pesticide regulator, I have a deep understanding of the unique needs of government programs involved in upholding safety of the U.S. food supply, as well as the important role that the agriculture community and state partners play in this paradigm. I am honored to serve the FDA and the country in this new capacity.”

Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports, said, “Jim Jones is a very good choice to lead the FDA’s critical food safety mission. With his leadership experience and work on the Reagan-Udall Foundation report, he has extensive knowledge of what will be required to transform the culture at the FDA Human Foods Program into one that is transparent, accountable, and focused on prevention. We look forward to working with him to put in place a process that includes meaningful stakeholder engagement to help ensure the FDA is better able to protect the public.”

Thomas Gremillion, director of food policy at the Consumer Federation of America, said, “We are cautiously optimistic. Jim Jones knows first-hand the challenges facing FDA’s human foods section as a result of his participation in the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s review of the agency, and his experience at EPA suggests that he will pursue data-driven policies to protect consumers from hazards in the food supply, and act with transparency and accountability.”

The Center for Science in the Public Interest declined to comment.

Donna Garren, executive vice president of science and policy at the American Frozen Food Institute, said, “As a member of the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s Independent Expert Panel that assessed the structure within FDA and recommended changes, Jim Jones brings an in-depth understanding of what is needed to create a transparent, prevention-focused and accountable human foods program.”

Roberta Wagner, senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs for the International Dairy Foods Association, said, “Jim’s vast government leadership experience uniquely qualifies him to navigate the transformational change FDA needs to elevate, unify, and shape the human foods program for the future. IDFA supports his appointment, and we will look forward to opportunities to work with Jim to prioritize stakeholder engagement and enhance transparency across the FDA’s Human Foods Program.”

De Ann Davis, senior vice president of science at Western Growers, which represents fruit and vegetable producers, said, “Jim has a proven record of government leadership, as evidenced by his work on the critical Reagan-Udall Foundation expert panel resulting in the December 2022 report on Operational Evaluation of the FDA’s Human Foods Program.

“In 2011, with the passage of the Food Safety Modernization Act, the intent of the U.S. Congress was clear: The FDA is to prioritize preventative actions over reaction. We look forward to engaging with Jim as we collaborate on the critical need for the agency to deliver on its promises to aid consumers by setting a prevention agenda.”