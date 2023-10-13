Prayers go out to the people of Israel

I am so saddened by the events in Israel and my heart goes out to all those people who are being slaughtered by Hamas savages who are attacking and killing innocent unarmed civilians, going so far as to beheading babies. This is sick and these people need to be stopped.

Yes, war is hell, but there are things that can be done to protect civilians.

After 911 and the U.S. military invaded Afghanistan, they would fly C-130 Hercules planes and drop leaflets over the countryside to let civilians know there would be an attack and they should leave or seek shelter.

I know this is true because my oldest daughter participated in many of those missions when she was in the Air Force.

But the Hamas people didn’t go to Israel to attack their army, their intentions were to kill as many civilians as they could before Israel’s army came after them.

And college students standing up for Hamas? What is wrong with these people? What are they being taught? Many of these students are so proud of their ideals that they hide behind masks as they stand up and cheer for Hamas.

I saw on the news that many of these colleges and universities receive considerable funding from Middle Eastern countries and because of this they will not speak out against the atrocities going on in Israel.

I was pleased to see that many companies are getting the names of students who support Hamas and making sure they don’t hire them. It must be awful for Jewish students to see this happening.

We have a story in the magazine this week about a dairy in Israel and the struggles they faced before the Hamas invasion. We also have a story about how they are faring after the attack. As you can imagine their lives have been turned upside down as friends and neighbors have been killed, wounded and kidnapped and many farmers can’t get to their cows to feed and milk them.