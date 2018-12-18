PRCA standings as of Dec. 14, 2018

All Around

1 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas ……………………$298,026.13

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas………………………..$297,030.09

3 Rhen Richard,Roosevelt, Utah……………………$203,647.05

4 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb…………………………..$193,397.47

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donald, Alberta…………………….$175,583.21

6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif………………………….$169,562.37

7 Paul David,Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla……….$82,867.83

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif……………..$71,658.54

9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss………………….$64,759.44

10 Dakota W Eldridge, Elko, Nev………………………$60,005.28

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas………………..$59,712.20

12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M……………………….$58,753.78

13 Tanner Green, Cotulla,Texas……………………….$52,394.25

14 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore……………….$51,350.83

15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn……………..$49,216.16

16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla……………$47,556.22

17 Chant DeForest,Wheatland, Calif………………….$39,836.99

18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D…………………………………..$37,944.98

19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla……………………….$37,554.10

20 Adam Rose, Willard, Mo……………………………..$37,258.95

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah………………..$240,389.73

2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa…………………….$227,147.34

3 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Utah……………………………$207,501.26

4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif…………………..$206,935.25

5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb………………………….$193,810.92

6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas..$184,113.73

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas………………….$176,198.87

8 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah……………….$176,022.22

9 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah……………..$170,317.85

10 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas…………………………$154,161.97

11 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D……………….$133,951.12

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D…………………………….$127,789.16

13 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas…………………….$119,300.01

14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev…………………………$113,727.63

15 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas…………………………….$91,516.89

16 JR Vezain, Cowley, Mont…………………………….$83,376.05

17 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Idaho………………………….$68,637.95

18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Mont………………….. $67,792.64

19 Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo……………$66,711.74

20 Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan………$59,635.57

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La……………….$192,744.12

2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta……………… $188,355.48

3 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss…………………..$178,682.33

4 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta……………….$166,419.18

5 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Okla……………………$157,336.86

6 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont…………$146,389.89

7 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas………………………$145,748.96

8 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Fla……………………….$139,416.15

9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont…………………………$128,854.06

10 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La………………………….$125,832.71

11 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore…………………….$119,515.41

12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla…………….$106,918.79

13 Nick Guy, Sparta, Colo……………………………….$99,513.68

14 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan…………………….$98,193.32

15 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla……………………….$96,527.54

16 TanNeb.r Milan,Cochrane, Alberta………………..$72,957.35

17 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla……………………………..$70,876.37

18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D……………….$69,628.67

19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif……………………….$60,662.70

20 Chason Floyd,Buffalo, S.D…………………………..$59,827.62

Team Roping (Headers)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas……………………..$212,921.47

2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken,Texas…………………….$178,964.48

3. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $174,951.32

4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Texas $156,157.60

5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, Texas $154,236.78

6. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Texas $145,517.82

7. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ $144,548.69

8. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA $139,361.44

9. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ $138,467.57

10. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Texas $135,957.53

11. Clay Tryan, Billings, Texas $122,784.90

12. Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas $114,688.38

13 Tyler Wade, Terrell Texas $109,375.79

14 Erich Rogers Round Rock AZ $105,219.60

15 Rhen Richard Roosevelt Utah $97,020.48

16 Spencer Mitchell Orange Cove CA $62,905.94

17 Jeff Flenniken Caldwell ID $61,825.58

18 Coleman Proctor Pryor Okla. $61,008.29

19 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead AB $59,346.67

20 Logan Olson Flandreau Texas $58,298.74

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Paul Eaves loNeb.dell Texas $212,921.47

2 Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudente Texas $179,948.33

3 Joseph Harrison Overbrook, Okla. $155,130.43

4 Chase Tryan Helena MT $154,367.14

5 Jake Long Coffeyville Texas $154,236.78

6 Trey Yates Pueblo CO $152,862.02

7 Wesley Thorp Throckmorton Texas $152,468.27

8 Cory Petska Marana AZ $151,005.57

9 Kory Koontz Stephenville Texas $145,517.82

10 Brady Minor Ellensburg WA $138,168.82

11 Travis Graves Jay Texas $118,927.76

12 Clint Summers Lake City Texas $116,332.35

13 Buddy Hawkins II Columbus Texas $111,681.78

14 Cole Davison Stephenville Utah $102,482.34

15 Quinn Kesler Holden Utah $93,137.22

16 Tyler McKnight Wells Texas $60,834.31

17 Jake Minor Ellensburg WA $59,847.36

18 Ryan Motes Weatherford Texas $57,260.14

19 Jonathan Torres Ocala Texas $57,106.77

20 Reagan Ward Edmond Okla. $57,049.99

Saddle Bronc Standings

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Ryder Wright Milford Utah $243,193.81

2 Rusty Wright Milford Utah $232,818.87

3 Jacobs Crawley BoerNeb. Texas $204,331.48

4 Cort Scheer Elsmere Neb. $203,015.74

5 Wade Sundell Boxholm IA $194,328.59

6 Zeke Thurston Big Valley AB $192,656.02

7 Chase BroOkla.s Deer Lodge MT $168,641.29

8 Isaac Diaz Desdemona Texas $160,970.32

9 CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver Utah $158,979.00

10 Clay Elliott Nanton AB $137,445.34

11 Jake Wright Milford Utah $128,287.22

12 Brody Cress Hillsdale WY $121,587.67

13 Sterling Crawley Stephenville Texas $108,747.76

14 Joey Sonnier III New Iberia LA $95,883.28

15 Taos Muncy Corona NM $90,905.60

16 JJ Elshere Hereford SD $75,773.58

17 Spencer Wright Milford Utah $73,766.76

18 Allen Boore Axtell Utah $73,572.57

19 Bradley Harter Loranger LA $65,457.29

20 Wyatt Casper Pampa Texas $52,911.95

Tie-Down Roping Standings

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Tuf Cooper Decatur Texas $191,941.47

2 Tyson Durfey Weatherford Texas $180,940.94

3 ShaNeb. Hanchey Sulphur LA $169,846.55

4 Marty Yates Stephenville Texas $166,501.86

5 Ryan Jarrett Comanche Okla. $163,846.60

6 Caleb Smidt Bellville Texas $163,432.46

7 Reese Riemer StinNeb.tt Texas $159,454.05

8 Trevor Brazile Decatur Texas $156,643.45

9 Ryle Smith Oakdale CA $153,056.36

10 Jake Pratt Ellensburg WA $147,588.44

11 Sterling Smith Stephenville Texas $132,377.94

12 Cooper Martin Alma KS $128,168.91

13 Matt Shiozawa Chubbuck ID $122,922.61

14 Rhen Richard Roosevelt Utah $118,052.50

15 Cory Solomon Prairie View Texas $115,501.80

16 BlaNeb. Cox Cameron Texas $77,059.49

17 Adam Gray Seymour Texas $76,969.39

18 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska Okla. $67,039.92

19 Scott Kormos Teague Texas $66,962.77

20 Ty Harris San Angelo Texas $62,751.78

Steer Roping Standings

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Scott SNeb.decor Fredericksburg Texas $122,930.93

2 Tuf Cooper Decatur Texas $113,156.90

3 Trevor Brazile Decatur Texas $105,118.17

4 Rocky Patterson Pratt KS $97,558.76

5 Chris Glover KeeNeb.sburg CO $88,845.90

6 Cody Lee Gatesville Texas $83,975.51

7 Bryce Davis Ovalo Texas $80,787.91

8 Vin Fisher Jr. Andrews Texas $78,698.03

9 Chet Herren Pawhuska Okla. $77,145.02

10 J. Tom Fisher Andrews Texas $75,353.34

11 Garrett Hale Snyder Texas $66,132.61

12 Brodie Poppino Big Cabin Okla. $64,197.25

13 Jarrett Blessing Paradise Texas $63,344.64

14 Tony Reina wharton Texas $59,292.18

15 Will Gasperson Decatur Texas $48,055.88

16 Roger Branch Wellston Okla. $40,225.15

17 Jim Locke Miami Texas $37,042.31

18 Corey Ross Liberty Hill Texas $33,631.36

19 Shay Good Midland Texas $28,457.41

20 Jason Evans Glen Rose Texas $26,134.11

Bull Riding Standings

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Sage Steele Kimzey Strong City Texas $358,852.57

2 Parker Breding Edgar MT $225,232.34

3 Chase Dougherty Canby OR $223,778.96

4 Joe Frost Randlett Utah $197,476.80

5 Dustin Boquet Bourg LA $185,510.59

6 Jeff Askey Athens Texas $182,470.05

7 Garrett Tribble Bristow Okla. $174,135.83

8 Koby Radley Montpelier LA $160,071.73

9 Roscoe Jarboe Neb.w PlymoUtahh ID $159,083.52

10 Tyler Bingham HoNeb.yville Utah $146,910.40

11 Trey Benton III Rock Island Texas $141,393.14

12 Eli Vastbinder Union Grove NC $139,806.56

13 Boudreaux Campbell Crockett Texas $135,469.24

14 Cole Melancon Liberty Texas $109,973.49

15 Trevor KastNeb.r Roff Okla. $104,395.88

16 J.W. Harris Goldthwaite Texas $93,768.80

17 Elliot Jacoby Fredericksburg Texas $92,182.88

18 Jordan Wacey Spears Redding OR $91,009.28

19 Clayton Sellars FriUtahlandpark Texas $90,863.20

20 Brady Portenier Caldwell ID $86,418.78

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated Oct. 23, 2018 | Courtesy of WPRA)

Rank Name City State Earnings

1 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla Texas $$192,834.44

2 Neb.llier Miller Cottonwood CA $$146,825.96

3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Victoria Texas $137,266.54

4 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs SD $123,515.19

5 Stevi Hillman Weatherford Texas $110,231.85

6 Taci Bettis Round Top Texas $103,691.98

7 Kylie Weast Comanche Okla. $101,715.00

8 Jessica RoUtahier Buffalo SD $98,704.23

9 Ivy Conrado Hudson CO $98,385.47

10 Tammy Fischer Ledbetter Texas $91,276.75

11 Kelly BruNeb.r Millsap Texas $90,515.39

12 Tracy Nowlin Nowata Okla. $90,495.80

13 Amberleigh Moore Salem GA $89,126.63

14 Jessica Telford Caldwell ID $88,341.95

15 Carman Pozzobon Aldergrove BC $86,946.59

16 Carley Richardson Pampa Texas $83,010.94

17 Teri Bangart Olympia WA $82,059.81

18 Jessi Fish Franklin TN $79,619.58

19 Kellie Collier Hereford Texas $78,263.83

20 Tiany Schuster Krum Texas $68,197.28 F