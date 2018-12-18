PRCA standings as of Dec. 14, 2018
December 18, 2018
PRCA standings as of Dec. 14, 2018
All Around
1 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas ……………………$298,026.13
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas………………………..$297,030.09
3 Rhen Richard,Roosevelt, Utah……………………$203,647.05
4 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb…………………………..$193,397.47
5 Curtis Cassidy, Donald, Alberta…………………….$175,583.21
6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif………………………….$169,562.37
7 Paul David,Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla……….$82,867.83
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif……………..$71,658.54
9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss………………….$64,759.44
10 Dakota W Eldridge, Elko, Nev………………………$60,005.28
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas………………..$59,712.20
12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M……………………….$58,753.78
13 Tanner Green, Cotulla,Texas……………………….$52,394.25
14 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore……………….$51,350.83
15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn……………..$49,216.16
16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla……………$47,556.22
17 Chant DeForest,Wheatland, Calif………………….$39,836.99
18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D…………………………………..$37,944.98
19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla……………………….$37,554.10
20 Adam Rose, Willard, Mo……………………………..$37,258.95
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah………………..$240,389.73
2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa…………………….$227,147.34
3 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Utah……………………………$207,501.26
4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif…………………..$206,935.25
5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb………………………….$193,810.92
6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas..$184,113.73
7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas………………….$176,198.87
8 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah……………….$176,022.22
9 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah……………..$170,317.85
10 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas…………………………$154,161.97
11 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D……………….$133,951.12
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D…………………………….$127,789.16
13 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas…………………….$119,300.01
14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev…………………………$113,727.63
15 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas…………………………….$91,516.89
16 JR Vezain, Cowley, Mont…………………………….$83,376.05
17 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Idaho………………………….$68,637.95
18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Mont………………….. $67,792.64
19 Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo……………$66,711.74
20 Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan………$59,635.57
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La……………….$192,744.12
2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta……………… $188,355.48
3 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss…………………..$178,682.33
4 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta……………….$166,419.18
5 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Okla……………………$157,336.86
6 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont…………$146,389.89
7 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas………………………$145,748.96
8 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Fla……………………….$139,416.15
9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont…………………………$128,854.06
10 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La………………………….$125,832.71
11 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore…………………….$119,515.41
12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla…………….$106,918.79
13 Nick Guy, Sparta, Colo……………………………….$99,513.68
14 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan…………………….$98,193.32
15 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla……………………….$96,527.54
16 TanNeb.r Milan,Cochrane, Alberta………………..$72,957.35
17 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla……………………………..$70,876.37
18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D……………….$69,628.67
19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif……………………….$60,662.70
20 Chason Floyd,Buffalo, S.D…………………………..$59,827.62
Team Roping (Headers)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas……………………..$212,921.47
2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken,Texas…………………….$178,964.48
3. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $174,951.32
4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Texas $156,157.60
5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, Texas $154,236.78
6. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Texas $145,517.82
7. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ $144,548.69
8. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA $139,361.44
9. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ $138,467.57
10. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Texas $135,957.53
11. Clay Tryan, Billings, Texas $122,784.90
12. Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas $114,688.38
13 Tyler Wade, Terrell Texas $109,375.79
14 Erich Rogers Round Rock AZ $105,219.60
15 Rhen Richard Roosevelt Utah $97,020.48
16 Spencer Mitchell Orange Cove CA $62,905.94
17 Jeff Flenniken Caldwell ID $61,825.58
18 Coleman Proctor Pryor Okla. $61,008.29
19 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead AB $59,346.67
20 Logan Olson Flandreau Texas $58,298.74
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Paul Eaves loNeb.dell Texas $212,921.47
2 Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudente Texas $179,948.33
3 Joseph Harrison Overbrook, Okla. $155,130.43
4 Chase Tryan Helena MT $154,367.14
5 Jake Long Coffeyville Texas $154,236.78
6 Trey Yates Pueblo CO $152,862.02
7 Wesley Thorp Throckmorton Texas $152,468.27
8 Cory Petska Marana AZ $151,005.57
9 Kory Koontz Stephenville Texas $145,517.82
10 Brady Minor Ellensburg WA $138,168.82
11 Travis Graves Jay Texas $118,927.76
12 Clint Summers Lake City Texas $116,332.35
13 Buddy Hawkins II Columbus Texas $111,681.78
14 Cole Davison Stephenville Utah $102,482.34
15 Quinn Kesler Holden Utah $93,137.22
16 Tyler McKnight Wells Texas $60,834.31
17 Jake Minor Ellensburg WA $59,847.36
18 Ryan Motes Weatherford Texas $57,260.14
19 Jonathan Torres Ocala Texas $57,106.77
20 Reagan Ward Edmond Okla. $57,049.99
Saddle Bronc Standings
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Ryder Wright Milford Utah $243,193.81
2 Rusty Wright Milford Utah $232,818.87
3 Jacobs Crawley BoerNeb. Texas $204,331.48
4 Cort Scheer Elsmere Neb. $203,015.74
5 Wade Sundell Boxholm IA $194,328.59
6 Zeke Thurston Big Valley AB $192,656.02
7 Chase BroOkla.s Deer Lodge MT $168,641.29
8 Isaac Diaz Desdemona Texas $160,970.32
9 CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver Utah $158,979.00
10 Clay Elliott Nanton AB $137,445.34
11 Jake Wright Milford Utah $128,287.22
12 Brody Cress Hillsdale WY $121,587.67
13 Sterling Crawley Stephenville Texas $108,747.76
14 Joey Sonnier III New Iberia LA $95,883.28
15 Taos Muncy Corona NM $90,905.60
16 JJ Elshere Hereford SD $75,773.58
17 Spencer Wright Milford Utah $73,766.76
18 Allen Boore Axtell Utah $73,572.57
19 Bradley Harter Loranger LA $65,457.29
20 Wyatt Casper Pampa Texas $52,911.95
Tie-Down Roping Standings
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Tuf Cooper Decatur Texas $191,941.47
2 Tyson Durfey Weatherford Texas $180,940.94
3 ShaNeb. Hanchey Sulphur LA $169,846.55
4 Marty Yates Stephenville Texas $166,501.86
5 Ryan Jarrett Comanche Okla. $163,846.60
6 Caleb Smidt Bellville Texas $163,432.46
7 Reese Riemer StinNeb.tt Texas $159,454.05
8 Trevor Brazile Decatur Texas $156,643.45
9 Ryle Smith Oakdale CA $153,056.36
10 Jake Pratt Ellensburg WA $147,588.44
11 Sterling Smith Stephenville Texas $132,377.94
12 Cooper Martin Alma KS $128,168.91
13 Matt Shiozawa Chubbuck ID $122,922.61
14 Rhen Richard Roosevelt Utah $118,052.50
15 Cory Solomon Prairie View Texas $115,501.80
16 BlaNeb. Cox Cameron Texas $77,059.49
17 Adam Gray Seymour Texas $76,969.39
18 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska Okla. $67,039.92
19 Scott Kormos Teague Texas $66,962.77
20 Ty Harris San Angelo Texas $62,751.78
Steer Roping Standings
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Scott SNeb.decor Fredericksburg Texas $122,930.93
2 Tuf Cooper Decatur Texas $113,156.90
3 Trevor Brazile Decatur Texas $105,118.17
4 Rocky Patterson Pratt KS $97,558.76
5 Chris Glover KeeNeb.sburg CO $88,845.90
6 Cody Lee Gatesville Texas $83,975.51
7 Bryce Davis Ovalo Texas $80,787.91
8 Vin Fisher Jr. Andrews Texas $78,698.03
9 Chet Herren Pawhuska Okla. $77,145.02
10 J. Tom Fisher Andrews Texas $75,353.34
11 Garrett Hale Snyder Texas $66,132.61
12 Brodie Poppino Big Cabin Okla. $64,197.25
13 Jarrett Blessing Paradise Texas $63,344.64
14 Tony Reina wharton Texas $59,292.18
15 Will Gasperson Decatur Texas $48,055.88
16 Roger Branch Wellston Okla. $40,225.15
17 Jim Locke Miami Texas $37,042.31
18 Corey Ross Liberty Hill Texas $33,631.36
19 Shay Good Midland Texas $28,457.41
20 Jason Evans Glen Rose Texas $26,134.11
Bull Riding Standings
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Sage Steele Kimzey Strong City Texas $358,852.57
2 Parker Breding Edgar MT $225,232.34
3 Chase Dougherty Canby OR $223,778.96
4 Joe Frost Randlett Utah $197,476.80
5 Dustin Boquet Bourg LA $185,510.59
6 Jeff Askey Athens Texas $182,470.05
7 Garrett Tribble Bristow Okla. $174,135.83
8 Koby Radley Montpelier LA $160,071.73
9 Roscoe Jarboe Neb.w PlymoUtahh ID $159,083.52
10 Tyler Bingham HoNeb.yville Utah $146,910.40
11 Trey Benton III Rock Island Texas $141,393.14
12 Eli Vastbinder Union Grove NC $139,806.56
13 Boudreaux Campbell Crockett Texas $135,469.24
14 Cole Melancon Liberty Texas $109,973.49
15 Trevor KastNeb.r Roff Okla. $104,395.88
16 J.W. Harris Goldthwaite Texas $93,768.80
17 Elliot Jacoby Fredericksburg Texas $92,182.88
18 Jordan Wacey Spears Redding OR $91,009.28
19 Clayton Sellars FriUtahlandpark Texas $90,863.20
20 Brady Portenier Caldwell ID $86,418.78
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated Oct. 23, 2018 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank Name City State Earnings
1 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla Texas $$192,834.44
2 Neb.llier Miller Cottonwood CA $$146,825.96
3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Victoria Texas $137,266.54
4 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs SD $123,515.19
5 Stevi Hillman Weatherford Texas $110,231.85
6 Taci Bettis Round Top Texas $103,691.98
7 Kylie Weast Comanche Okla. $101,715.00
8 Jessica RoUtahier Buffalo SD $98,704.23
9 Ivy Conrado Hudson CO $98,385.47
10 Tammy Fischer Ledbetter Texas $91,276.75
11 Kelly BruNeb.r Millsap Texas $90,515.39
12 Tracy Nowlin Nowata Okla. $90,495.80
13 Amberleigh Moore Salem GA $89,126.63
14 Jessica Telford Caldwell ID $88,341.95
15 Carman Pozzobon Aldergrove BC $86,946.59
16 Carley Richardson Pampa Texas $83,010.94
17 Teri Bangart Olympia WA $82,059.81
18 Jessi Fish Franklin TN $79,619.58
19 Kellie Collier Hereford Texas $78,263.83
20 Tiany Schuster Krum Texas $68,197.28 F