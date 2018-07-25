PRCA standings as of July 23, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $138,258

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 123,180

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 96,965

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 88,031

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 79,264

6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037

7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 54,690

8 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 44,735

9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 42,661

10 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 42,659

11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 41,958

12 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238

13 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 34,392

14 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

15 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303

16 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581

17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 31,470

18 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 29,564

19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 28,335

20 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 27,628

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $123,552

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 116,181

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 81,675

4 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 79,420

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 70,655

7 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 69,686

8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 65,743

9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 65,710

10 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 65,529

11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 58,391

12 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 58,156

13 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 56,907

14 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 55,355

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 52,041

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 50,560

17 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Sask. 42,277

18 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 39,683

19 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 39,653

20 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 39,128

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $79,906

2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 67,188

3 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 60,896

4 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 59,842

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 59,522

6 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 57,937

7 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 54,496

8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 53,201

9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984

10 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 52,290

11 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 49,337

12 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 48,941

13 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 48,442

14 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 47,345

15 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 46,736

16 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 45,260

17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 44,413

18 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 42,054

19 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 40,587

20 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 39,304

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $75,326

2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 72,120

3 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 65,989

4 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 65,876

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 64,213

6 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 60,102

7 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 59,890

8 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,692

9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 52,601

10 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,336

12 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 39,588

13 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 38,794

14 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 38,751

15 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 38,730

16 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 37,582

17 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 37,127

18 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 35,721

19 Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla. 35,588

20 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 34,601

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $75,326

2 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 66,168

3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 65,876

4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 63,224

5 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 60,102

6 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 59,890

7 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,622

8 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 55,555

9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 51,408

10 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 48,958

11 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,336

13 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 41,468

14 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 40,158

15 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 39,213

16 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 38,386

17 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 35,740

18 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 35,731

19 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 35,721

20 Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. 35,124

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $114,735

2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 89,998

3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 87,793

4 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 82,516

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 81,324

6 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 80,766

7 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 71,158

8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 70,007

9 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 66,157

10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 63,458

11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 57,429

12 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 54,966

13 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 49,809

14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 49,204

15 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 46,928

16 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 45,114

17 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 44,212

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 42,534

19 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 36,449

20 Tyrel Larsen, Weatherford, Okla. 33,516

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $88,792

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 83,878

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 80,459

4 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 71,297

5 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 66,347

6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 64,860

7 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 62,144

8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 61,391

9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 58,225

10 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 55,647

11 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 54,004

12 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 53,793

13 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 53,411

14 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 53,335

15 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 52,675

16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 48,229

17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 47,149

18 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 41,344

20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 41,115

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $61,097

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 50,946

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 50,409

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 37,865

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 34,287

6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 33,626

7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 32,801

8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 31,771

9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 28,919

10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 27,396

11 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 25,222

12 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 25,202

13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,610

14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 21,861

15 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 21,645

16 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717

17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 18,227

18 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,276

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 15,608

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $200,383

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 125,385

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739

4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 78,713

5 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 76,495

6 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 69,959

7 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 69,835

8 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 69,609

9 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 68,583

10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 65,617

11 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 64,921

12 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 61,230

13 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 60,214

14 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 59,005

15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 56,482

16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 55,140

17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 54,393

18 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 53,995

19 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 51,813

20 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 50,508

*2018 Barrel Racing (July 23, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $229,057

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 122,021

3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,624

4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 88,494

5 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355

6 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 77,601

7 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 75,978

8 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 72,474

9 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 72,162

10 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,498

11 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 66,430

12 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,375

13 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 63,819

14 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 63,819

15 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 57,477

16 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 57,116

17 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 55,353

18 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 53,760

19 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 50,033

20 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 44,332