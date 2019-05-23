PRCA Standings as of May 21, 2019

All-Around Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………..83,412.48

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………………..60,321.49

3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………………..59,437.54

4. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT………………..48,731.67

5. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE………………..34,749.59

6. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA………………..34,029.14

7. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………..33,024.65

8. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX………………..30,803.04

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX………………..29,576.98

10, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS………………..26,593.99

11. Bart Brunson, Terry, MS………………..22,334.97

12. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD………………..20,631.83

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, GA………………..18,613.71

14. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX………………..16,662.97

15. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, WA………………..14,343.56

16. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN………………..13,328.67

17. Delon Parker, worden, MT………………..11,515.10

18. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB………………..10,974.88

19. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, TX………………..10,889.68

20, Rhett Kennedy, Chowchilla, CA………………..10,338.62

Bareback Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT………………..115,965.14

2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB………………..91,732.69

3. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND………………..79,260.32

4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX………………..71,681.68

5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX………………..71,591.27

6. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA………………..63,983.44

7. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR………………..48,393.32

8. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT………………..43,266.77

9. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX………………..42,330.36

10, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA………………..40,200.43

11. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR………………..38,835.49

12. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO………………..38,630.32

13. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV………………..37,106.88

14. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA………………..36,558.72

15. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX………………..34,336.68

16. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE………………..31,279.49

17. Connor Hamilton, Calgary, AB………………..31,029.66

18. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN………………..29,801.84

19. Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB………………..27,613.71

20, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, WY………………..27,259.17

Steer Wrestling Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT………………..101,161.53

2. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA………………..66,096.30

3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA………………..58,399.12

4. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB………………..57,785.26

5. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX………………..54,005.31

6. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK………………..39,028.28

7. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND………………..38,770.40

8. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL………………..38,249.00

9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS………………..36,664.83

10, Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC………………..33,991.85

11. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT………………..33,970.76

12. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV………………..33,854.81

13. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS………………..33,601.58

14. Will Lummus, West Point, MS………………..30,924.86

15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, SD………………..30,881.00

16. Juan Alcazar Jr, Okeechobee, FL………………..30,109.80

17. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB………………..30,100.46

18. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID………………..29,763.53

19. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, TX………………..28,750.55

20, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID………………..28,576.12

Team Roping (Headers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY………………..73,228.67

2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK………………..65,415.64

3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK………………..63,529.64

4. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA………………..54,131.71

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA………………..48,316.95

6. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC………………..45,626.22

7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK………………..39,176.71

8. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO………………..38,637.85

9. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA………………..36,762.82

10, Jake Cooper, Monument, NM………………..36,212.09

11. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT………………..33,505.01

12. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN………………..32,104.62

13. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX………………..31,354.77

14. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA………………..23,440.80

15. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ………………..23,312.59

16. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, FL………………..23,221.82

17. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC………………..22,400.48

18. Steven Duby, Hereford, OR………………..20,803.24

19. Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA………………..20,565.55

20, Clayton Van Aken, Descanso, CA………………..19,880.20

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA………………..81,645.41

2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX………………..71,808.63

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS………………..57,915.64

4. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA………………..54,131.70

5. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO………………..49,681.66

6. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK………………..39,176.71

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX………………..39,149.47

8. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX………………..36,762.82

9. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC………………..36,212.09

10, Ross Ashford, Lott, TX………………..35,193.09

11. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX………………..34,749.76

12. Travis Graves, Jay, OK………………..33,505.01

13. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK………………..33,192.75

14. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV………………..24,791.35

15. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, TX………………..23,221.82

16. Chase Boekhaus, Rolla, KS………………..22,848.44

17. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK………………..22,134.97

18. Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM………………..20,197.53

19. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO………………..19,808.42

20, Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR………………..19,736.55

Saddle Bronc Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT………………..140,241.51

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………………..93,369.11

3. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT………………..80,391.55

4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT………………..74,115.78

5. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX………………..58,833.72

6. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX………………..57,879.84

7. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC………………..57,675.29

8. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX………………..52,519.52

9. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT………………..52,220.47

10, Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA………………..51,703.25

11. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT………………..50,839.75

12. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, MT………………..39,492.19

13. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, LA………………..35,572.64

14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA………………..32,512.35

15. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB………………..30,956.69

16. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD………………..30,727.16

17. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB………………..27,187.72

18. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, SD………………..23,216.06

19. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, LA………………..22,860.03

20, Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL………………..20,949.38

Tie-Down Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX………………..81,434.64

2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX………………..73,951.19

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………..72,679.36

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA………………..61,138.90

5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………………..53,587.75

6. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT………………..52,036.83

7. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE………………..48,267.17

8. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT………………..41,132.72

9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX………………..41,060.77

10, Taylor Santos, Creston, CA………………..37,561.68

11. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX………………..36,770.71

12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK………………..34,994.66

13. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS………………..34,941.75

14. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, TX………………..33,116.02

15. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, GA………………..30,205.13

16. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………………..28,303.26

17. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX………………..28,242.76

18. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX………………..28,133.74

19. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK………………..26,806.42

20, Cody Craig, Wendell, ID………………..26,617.43

Steer Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX………………..32,562.76

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………..31,657.89

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………………..28,915.75

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX………………..23,051.06

5. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO………………..19,425.13

6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX………………..17,751.37

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX………………..17,673.64

8. Tony Reina, wharton, TX………………..17,603.68

9. Shay Good, Abilene, TX………………..17,395.31

10, Brady Garten, Oologah, OK………………..16,340.38

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX………………..15,920.18

12. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK………………..14,865.48

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD………………..14,724.34

14. Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX………………..14,622.37

15. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX………………..13,251.02

16. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK………………..12,001.10

17. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK………………..11,800.29

18. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX………………..11,196.78

19. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………………..11,085.44

20, Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS………………..10,282.91

Bull Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK………………..92,855.47

2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK………………..85,322.87

3. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT………………..69,107.08

4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL………………..67,773.77

5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX………………..60,549.66

6. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………………..59,874.56

7. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT………………..59,534.07

8. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX………………..53,390.86

9. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID………………..51,586.80

10, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX………………..49,904.73

11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA………………..43,409.68

12. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK………………..42,976.14

13. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT………………..39,092.32

14. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM………………..$36,910.09

15. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, TX………………..$36,276.86

16. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX………………..$36,138.87

17. Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA………………..$36,093.34

18. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID………………..$35,939.68

19. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR………………..$34,442.13

20. Tristan Mize, Bryan, TX………………..$31,962.14

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated May 20, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA………………..$77,539.16

2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX……………………58,461.12

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD………………..$56,652.28

4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX………………..$55,636.36

5. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL………………..$47,680.75

6. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX………………..$47,250.57

7. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX………………..$45,964.65

8. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO………………..$44,282.16

9. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD………………..$39,444.52

10, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX………………..$38,606.19

11. Dona Rule, Minco, OK………………..$38,601.91

12. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID………………..$38,330.80

13. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK………………..$35,825.46

14. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX………………..$32,970.89

15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO………………..$32,605.07

16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK………………..$31,317.83

17. Leia Pluemer, Las Lunas, NM………………..$29,926.97

18. Teri Bangart, Olympia, WA………………..$29,378.92

19. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA………………..$27,064.08

20. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX………………..$25,676.15