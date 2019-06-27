PRCA Xtreme Bulls results

It was an exciting night in the arena filled with bulls and cowboys sponsored by Bank of Colorado.

Announcer Will Rasmussen and Barrelman Scott Cameron kept the crowd entertained with witty banter once the chutes opened. On the floor keeping the riders safe was cowboy protection team Chuck Swisher, Dustin Konig and Wacey Munsell.

Staying on the bulls for the full 8 seconds is never easy and tonight was no exception. With an impressive gathering of some of the best bull riders in the country, renowned stock contractor Beutler & Sons Rodeo Company provided some of the best rodeo athletes to compete against; the bulls. Taking home the prize tonight and an Otterbox Venture 45 cooler is Northern Colorado local, Elijah Mora from Wiggins.

The top competitors of the night are:

1. Elijah Mora Wiggins, CO on American Blood Total Score: 85

2. Clayton Sellars Fruitland Park, FL on Twisted Soul Total Score: 81

3. Parker Cole McCowen Montgomery, TX on Mad Hatter Total Score: 79.5

4. Matt Palmer Claremore, OK on High Carbon Total Score: 79

5. Callum Miller Warwick, AU on 535C Total Score: 78

The first of the PRCA rodeo series starts June 27 at 7 p.m. sponsored by Sorensen Roofing.

Greeley Stampede tickets are available online at http://www.greeleystampede.org, at the Stampede Ticket Office open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-11 p.m. during the event, by calling (970) 356-7787 and at all Colorado King Soopers.