PREEC feedlot closes temporarily to align with Panhandle beef industry needs

Signage leading up to the feedlot. Photo by Chabella Guzman

The feedlot at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff, Neb., has temporarily closed its gates as of mid-January. This closure, prompted by a recent faculty departure, provides an opportunity to reassess and retool the facility to better meet the evolving needs of cattle producers in the region.

“The feedlot has been a cornerstone of our research, teaching and extension mission for decades,” said John Westra, director of PREEC. “It’s critical to our mission that this facility continues to support the Panhandle beef industry and provide valuable insights for producers in western Nebraska.”

Operational since the 1950s, the feedlot expanded significantly in 2007, adding 61 new pens to accommodate more than 900 head of cattle. It has been integral to PREEC’s efforts to develop and share feedlot management practices tailored to the region’s unique conditions. Western Nebraska’s higher elevation, drier climate, and reliance on alternative feedstuffs distinguish its cattle industry from that of eastern Nebraska, presenting both challenges and opportunities for producers and researchers alike.

REGIONAL CONTRIBUTION

The beef industry is a major economic driver for Nebraska, contributing more than $1 billion to the western region’s economy alone. While the feedlot has long played a central role in advancing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s beef-related research, teaching and extension missions, PREEC also supports other critical programs, such as Nebraska’s Beef Quality Assurance initiative and cow-calf nutrition research.

In response to the closure, PREEC leaders, along with representatives from UNL’s Agricultural Research Division, Nebraska Extension, and the UNL Animal Science Department, have held three listening sessions with stakeholders, including cattle producers, feedlot owners, and community members. These conversations aim to identify how the feedlot can better serve the Panhandle beef industry going forward.

Plans are already underway to explore partnerships with producers, industry leaders, and regional institutions, including the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. These collaborations could foster innovation, enhance feedlot management practices, and create a pipeline of talent to support the Panhandle’s cattle industry.

“We are actively listening to stakeholders and working on strategies to ensure the feedlot remains a vital resource for the industry and the region,” Westra said.

UNL leaders anticipate that cattle could return to the feedlot in the coming months as new partnerships and programs take shape. Stakeholders are encouraged to share ideas with PREEC and stay engaged with the ongoing efforts to align the facility with the needs of western Nebraska’s beef producers.