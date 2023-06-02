Premium experiences at the 2023 Greeley Stampede

Looking for a new way to experience rodeos and concerts at the Greeley Stampede? With some new premium areas, the Stampede has you covered.

Starting with the arena SuperStars+ concert series, the Stampede now offers personal areas for you and nine of your closest friends in the Concert Pods. The exclusive pods, located behind the standing room onlly section with an amazing view of the JBS stage, are approximately 10’x14′ and include one cocktail table and five barstools. Completing the premium experience, each pod features private access to a cash bar along with complimentary beverages provided by Pepsi. Each pod will also receive a commemorative cooler gift following the event. Pods are very limited with only seven of 39 still available. Prices range from $4,000–5,500 for each pod which includes all six SuperStars+ concerts. Reserve your pod before they’re gone by emailing katie@greeleystampede.org .

For large parties looking to enjoy an arena event including the PRCA ProRodeo series, SuperStars+ concert series and Demolition Derby, elevate your experience at the Chevron Viewing Deck. Reservation of the private 30’x25′ space includes 24 tickets to the selected arena event, 12 general parking vouchers, private bar options with catering opportunities available. The Viewing Deck experience also comes with one eight-person table, six cocktail tables with barstools and staffing. Reserve the viewing deck starting at $1,300 per event. Only one reservation per arena event. To reserve the Chevron Viewing Deck, e-mail groups@greeleystampede.org .

New to the 2023 Greeley Stampede is the Xtreme Bulls Tailgate Party. This throwback to the old tradition of pulling up to a rodeo to watch, gives spectators the opportunity to be eye-level with the bulls on the arena floor. For the Tailgate Party, the Greeley Stampede will provide the trucks, cocktail tables, and bleachers for this unique premium experience. The $50 ticket for the party also comes with access to the private tailgating bar and one free drink. Adding to the excitement, Breckenridge Brewery will be joining guests on the floor with their sampling booth. Tickets for the Xtreme Bulls Tailgate party are available online at greeleystampede.org/p/buytix .

Looking to bring a larger party to the event? The Greeley Stampede has a space for you. The North Forty Special Events Tent can accommodate anywhere from 25-1,000+ people at the North Lawn. This new tent space, presented by Greeley Nissan and Greeley VW, is the perfect place for corporate parties or family reunions with a private bar and catering options. To book the North Forty Tent, e-mail groups@greeleystampede.org .

Space is limited, reserve your premium experience before they’re gone. All floor amenities for the premium experiences including, tables, bleachers, and bar are weather dependent. To learn more about the 2023 Greeley Stampede and see a schedule of events, visit greeleystampede.org .

Don’t get scammed. Watch for third party sites and unauthorized ticket sales. When buying your tickets, be sure to go to greeleystampede.org to ensure you are getting the best price and legitimate tickets. Tickets purchased from third party sites will not only be overpriced, they will not get you into the event you are hoping to enjoy.

All arena events at the 2023 Greeley Stampede will have a clear bag policy in place. Learn more about the clear bag policy by visiting greeleystampede.org/p/clear-bag-policy .