Premium Highland cattle to cross auction block at NWSS in Denver

The longest running Highland sale in North America will be held Jan. 21, with in-person and online bidding. Photo courtesy American Highland Cattle Association

Highland-RFP-122622-1

DENVER — The American Highland Cattle Association will hold its 34th Annual National Show & Sale in Denver, Jan. 19-21, 2023. Held in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show, the sale is the premier venue for buying and selling Highland cattle in the United States. Bidders can sign up online at highlandcattleusa.org/press.

“The AHCA National Sale is the top place to acquire high quality, pedigreed Highlands,” said Heather Bailey, AHCA national sale co-chair. “We only accept registered animals in the auction, so bidders have the peace of mind knowing that they’re purchasing show-quality, halter-trained cattle with generations of full-blood lineage records.”

Highland cattle from across North America will converge on Denver, Jan. 19-21. Photo courtesy American Highland Cattle Association

Highland-RFP-122622

A rare and unique breed that boasts an attractive physique and high quality beef, Highland cattle continue to gain in popularity in the United States. AHCA is the National Breed Registry and only American herdbook with 75 years of cattle registrations with direct herdbook connections to other leading Highland cattle organizations in the world.

Slated for 10 a.m. MST on Saturday, Jan. 21, the AHCA sale will consist of 45 registered Highland lots from across the country, including five bulls, 20 females and over 20 embryo and semen packages. The auction will be held in the Beef Palace Auction Arena at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, in Denver with online bidding as well.

AHCA’s sale will be called by Sheridan Auction Service, which has a strong background in selling cattle. In addition to participating in person, interested bidders can live stream the auction and bid online. Visit the AHCA website at highlandcattleusa.org/press for details. Live bids can also be placed by phone, and absentee bids can be placed in advance of the sale. The catalog will be published in late December, and photos/videos of cattle can be viewed online. Several trucking options are available; buyers can contact AHCA for assistance.

The auction will come on the heels of the AHCA National Show, which begins in Denver’s National Western Stadium Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19 and runs through the following day. More than 30 Highland classes are judged, and a show for junior breeders is also held.

The longest running Highland sale in North America will be held Jan. 21, with in-person and online bidding. Photo courtesy American Highland Cattle Association

Highland-RFP-122622-1

“This is my 26th year as an AHCA member, and speaking from the perspective of a Highland enthusiast, the National Show & Sale is a wonderful event to attend whether you’re a longtime Highland breeder or just starting out,” Bailey said. “You get to meet so many different exhibitors from across the country, making it an excellent opportunity to network. And since it’s held during the National Western Stock Show, you can’t ask for a better atmosphere.”

Admission to the 34th Annual AHCA National Show & Sale is included in the price of your National Western Stock Show grounds admission ticket. The weekend culminates with an AHCA reception and banquet starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Renaissance Denver Hotel. To purchase banquet tickets, visit highlandcattleusa.org /press or call the AHCA office at (303) 659-2399.

Visit the AHCA website to learn more about the event. Contact AHCA National Show & Sale Co-Chair Heather Bailey at (970) 666-1982 or heathervalley11@gmail.com with questions.