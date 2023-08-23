Present roots future to past

Eleven-year-old Silas McQuate (Larkspur, Colo.) leads Maverick, his April 2022 cross-bred steer (purchased from Hinners Show Cattle in Iowa) that weighed in at 1,302 pounds and won the Douglas County Fair's Grand Champion Market Beef award in the Junior Division. The bidding was energetic as Maverick brought in one of the highest bids of the evening at the fair's Junior Livestock Auction — $18,000.

Auction-RFP-082123-5

Douglas County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale pushes near record total as community supports its ag youth

The past of Douglas County is rural, with an agriculture-based backbone. That has steadily changed as available figures show the county’s population swelled from 7,918 in 1969 to 368,990 in 2021, which is a 4,560.14% rise in that period. As a result, the demographics have trended towards more suburban/urban growth (also known as “exurbs” in areas outlying major cities like Denver), continuing with a 25%-plus increase from 2010-2021. Despite those numbers and trends — or maybe even as a result of them — the surrounding community has embraced its county fair and stepped up its support of local youth involved in agricultural projects and activities.

Nowhere was that more evident than 2023’s Junior Livestock Auction at the Douglas County Fair. The return from the lockdowns of 2021 created pent-up demand to reach record figures of over $600,000 in bids and add-ons, but 2023 proved it was no fluke as bids and add-ons for the 119 youths bringing their animals into the sale ring brought in a total of $592,426. While the final figure was not a new record, it was higher than 2022 and the add-on bids totaling $194,026 were remarkable.

“The add-on numbers are as high as they have ever been,” said Phil Riesselman, the livestock sale chairman for the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. “It is huge. Each one of those kids got a couple of thousand dollars over what the bidding was (from the winning buyer). Everybody paid top dollar all the way through the sale.”

THE WINNERS

One of those kids receiving top dollar was 11-year-old Silas McQuate (Larkspur, Colo.), who nurtured his April 2022 cross-bred calf from Hinners Show Cattle into a 1,302-pound Junior Division Grand Champion Market Beef winner at the fair. McQuate toured “Maverick” throughout the sale ring on Friday night (Aug. 4) as enthusiastic bidders settled at a sale price of $18,000 (add-on bids from community members seeking to support the kids but not buy the animal likely pushed that total north of $20,000).

“I am really happy and glad,” said the young McQuate about Maverick earning the Grand Champion Market Beef title. He liked that his steer “is really nice” and had a “crazy side of him.”

“They are like two peas in a pod,” said mom Jenn McQuate about Silas and Maverick. “This is a special steer for him. They are better together (and) it left an impression on his heart that will last for life.”

Continuing along those lines, Jenn as a 4-H mom revealed why agriculture and 4-H are important roots for a community to nurture and support.

“When you see the bond your son has with an animal… that makes an impact not only on him, but on you as a parent,” she said with emotion. “They not only bond with the animal but you see what (the animals) do with your kids? I can’t thank these animals enough. They have helped me raise these kids into incredible humans. You can’t even put a value on that. It is immeasurable.”

“Some will say you have kids help raise your livestock, but you actually have livestock help raise your kids,” said Silas’ dad, Seth Knight, as he washed and groomed livestock in the fair’s cattle barn. “It is an investment in them. It teaches them hard work and values. They care for something other than themselves.”

Those formative agricultural experiences connect a person to those roots for a lifetime.

“I was in software for 20 years before elected office,” began George Teal as he talked behind the back rails of the sale ring. Teal is one of three Douglas County Commissioners who all support the county fair and who all showed up to the Junior Livestock Auction to thank those in attendance. “I can’t tell you how many guys I meet — they were keyboard jockies, they are IT guys — but they would tell stories about how they did 4-H as a kid. And it anchored them, it was really like an anchor to their roots. That is what we are investing in with an event like this (auction). We are investing in our future and our future that has those ties back when a livestock show like this was the living and how you made your contribution to the economy. I love seeing that, because it is that connection to the past, it is that preservation of our heritage, our preservation of our rural community that we have had in Colorado that, quite frankly, always seems to feel a generation from extinction, from going away.”

“We have tremendous support from our county commissioners and the county in general, so we are really fortunate,” said Dean Elliot, fair board chair of the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. “One of the real mandates that the fair board has in its mission statement… is to really make this about education. Educating anybody that comes that wants to learn and helping these young kids in the program. That is what we are here for is for the kids and for the community.”

“There is a lot of pride in what we do and the hard work it takes,” summed up Jenn McQuate about caring for livestock as a family. “We are in the barn; we are not on an Xbox. The barn is where the memories are made. That is our happy place.”

For the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Junior Livestock Auction, the sale barn was also a happy place.

2023 Douglas County Fair Champions and Reserves in Livestock Sale:

Mauck, Alaina — Grand Champion, Sheep

McQuate, Tegegn (Silas) — Grand Champion, Beef

Spall, Jordan — Grand Champion, Goat

Tanin, Livi — Grand Champion, Swine

Clark, Taylor — Grand Champion, Turkey

Vogel, Adyson — Grand Champion, Rabbit Meat Pen

Holt, Peyton — Grand Champion, Duck

Carlblom, Blake — Grand Champion, Chicken Meat Pen

Mauck, Trent — Reserve, Sheep

Coggins, Chayse — Reserve, Beef

Mauck, Trent — Reserve, Goat

Mauck, Levi — Reserve, Swine

Critton, Charleze (Charlie) — Reserve, Turkey

Roberts, Beatrix — Reserve, Rabbit Meat Pen

Osburn, Toni — Reserve, Duck

Dunbar, Rachel — Reserve, Chicken Meat Pen

Young Livi Tanin confidently guided her portly Grand Champion Swine around the sale ring of the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Junior Livestock Auction on Friday night (Aug. 4). The anticipation of excellent ham and bacon helped bring in a solid winning bid of $10,500 from the supportive crowd… and because everything is better with bacon. Auction-RFP-082123

Eleven-year-old Silas McQuate (Larkspur, Colo.) and his newly crowned Grand Champion Market Beef steer named Maverick pose for the official photo as they are surrounded by family, friends, show cattle producer, the judge, and anyone else in attendance that was associated at all with exciting win on Wednesday Aug. 2 at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Auction-RFP-082123-1

Inside the auction ring, Adyson Vogel holds up one of her exceptionally relaxed Grand Champion rabbits from the Rabbit Meat Pen division. Vogel’s fluffy companion helped bring in a winning bid of $1,100 from the good-sized crowd filling the Douglas County Fair’s Pavilion. Auction-RFP-082123-2

Wearing an infectious smile and showing that “trotting with the turkeys” can sometimes be a good thing, Taylor Clark showed off her Grand Champion turkey to the Junior Livestock Auction crowd on their way to bringing in a very nice $2,400 winning bid. Auction-RFP-082123-3

Jordan Spall leads her 2023 Grand Champion Market Goat (as it flapped its ears and relaxed) into the sale ring at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Junior Livestock Auction on Friday night (Aug. 4). The third into the ring, Spall and her goat brought in a nice bid of $3,300, not including the numerous add-on bids that supporters used to add money to the total for the 4-H participant without bidding on purchasing the animal. Auction-RFP-082123-4

Eleven-year-old Silas McQuate (Larkspur, Colo.) leads Maverick, his April 2022 cross-bred steer (purchased from Hinners Show Cattle in Iowa) that weighed in at 1,302 pounds and won the Douglas County Fair’s Grand Champion Market Beef award in the Junior Division. The bidding was energetic as Maverick brought in one of the highest bids of the evening at the fair’s Junior Livestock Auction — $18,000. Auction-RFP-082123-5

Alaina Mauck and her Grand Champion Sheep were the first inside the ring for the Junior Livestock Auction at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. (Aug. 4). The enthusiastic crowd filling the Pavilion started bidding early and often on the way to a winning bid of $4,000 that set a good tone for the rest of the event. Auction-RFP-082123-6

Blake Carlblom displayed one of his Champion Chicken Meat Pen winners to potential buyers in the Junior Livestock Auction at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo (Aug. 4). With a good crowd wanting to support the kids involved in agriculture and 4-H, Carlblom’s trio of meat chickens brought in a winning bid of $1,650. Auction-RFP-082123-7

Peyton Holt displayed both his Grand Champion Duck and his showmanship skills inside the sale arena as he held aloft his take-it-all-in-stride duck during bidding at the the Douglas County Fair’s 2023 Junior Livestock Auction (Aug. 4). The duck was so comfortable doing whatever Peyton wanted to do that it entertained the full crowd and brought in a nice winning bid of $2,100 for the seasoned 4-H exhibitor. Auction-RFP-082123-8

A full crowd buzzing with enthusiasm was already inside the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Pavilion a full 40 minutes before 2023’s Junior Livestock Auction was set to begin. As a result of the eager community support, 2023’s sale brought in almost $600,000 in winning bids and add-ons. Auction-RFP-082123-9