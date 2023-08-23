Present roots future to past
Douglas County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale pushes near record total as community supports its ag youth
The past of Douglas County is rural, with an agriculture-based backbone. That has steadily changed as available figures show the county’s population swelled from 7,918 in 1969 to 368,990 in 2021, which is a 4,560.14% rise in that period. As a result, the demographics have trended towards more suburban/urban growth (also known as “exurbs” in areas outlying major cities like Denver), continuing with a 25%-plus increase from 2010-2021. Despite those numbers and trends — or maybe even as a result of them — the surrounding community has embraced its county fair and stepped up its support of local youth involved in agricultural projects and activities.
Nowhere was that more evident than 2023’s Junior Livestock Auction at the Douglas County Fair. The return from the lockdowns of 2021 created pent-up demand to reach record figures of over $600,000 in bids and add-ons, but 2023 proved it was no fluke as bids and add-ons for the 119 youths bringing their animals into the sale ring brought in a total of $592,426. While the final figure was not a new record, it was higher than 2022 and the add-on bids totaling $194,026 were remarkable.
“The add-on numbers are as high as they have ever been,” said Phil Riesselman, the livestock sale chairman for the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. “It is huge. Each one of those kids got a couple of thousand dollars over what the bidding was (from the winning buyer). Everybody paid top dollar all the way through the sale.”
THE WINNERS
One of those kids receiving top dollar was 11-year-old Silas McQuate (Larkspur, Colo.), who nurtured his April 2022 cross-bred calf from Hinners Show Cattle into a 1,302-pound Junior Division Grand Champion Market Beef winner at the fair. McQuate toured “Maverick” throughout the sale ring on Friday night (Aug. 4) as enthusiastic bidders settled at a sale price of $18,000 (add-on bids from community members seeking to support the kids but not buy the animal likely pushed that total north of $20,000).
“I am really happy and glad,” said the young McQuate about Maverick earning the Grand Champion Market Beef title. He liked that his steer “is really nice” and had a “crazy side of him.”
“They are like two peas in a pod,” said mom Jenn McQuate about Silas and Maverick. “This is a special steer for him. They are better together (and) it left an impression on his heart that will last for life.”
Continuing along those lines, Jenn as a 4-H mom revealed why agriculture and 4-H are important roots for a community to nurture and support.
“When you see the bond your son has with an animal… that makes an impact not only on him, but on you as a parent,” she said with emotion. “They not only bond with the animal but you see what (the animals) do with your kids? I can’t thank these animals enough. They have helped me raise these kids into incredible humans. You can’t even put a value on that. It is immeasurable.”
“Some will say you have kids help raise your livestock, but you actually have livestock help raise your kids,” said Silas’ dad, Seth Knight, as he washed and groomed livestock in the fair’s cattle barn. “It is an investment in them. It teaches them hard work and values. They care for something other than themselves.”
Those formative agricultural experiences connect a person to those roots for a lifetime.
“I was in software for 20 years before elected office,” began George Teal as he talked behind the back rails of the sale ring. Teal is one of three Douglas County Commissioners who all support the county fair and who all showed up to the Junior Livestock Auction to thank those in attendance. “I can’t tell you how many guys I meet — they were keyboard jockies, they are IT guys — but they would tell stories about how they did 4-H as a kid. And it anchored them, it was really like an anchor to their roots. That is what we are investing in with an event like this (auction). We are investing in our future and our future that has those ties back when a livestock show like this was the living and how you made your contribution to the economy. I love seeing that, because it is that connection to the past, it is that preservation of our heritage, our preservation of our rural community that we have had in Colorado that, quite frankly, always seems to feel a generation from extinction, from going away.”
“We have tremendous support from our county commissioners and the county in general, so we are really fortunate,” said Dean Elliot, fair board chair of the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. “One of the real mandates that the fair board has in its mission statement… is to really make this about education. Educating anybody that comes that wants to learn and helping these young kids in the program. That is what we are here for is for the kids and for the community.”
“There is a lot of pride in what we do and the hard work it takes,” summed up Jenn McQuate about caring for livestock as a family. “We are in the barn; we are not on an Xbox. The barn is where the memories are made. That is our happy place.”
For the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo’s Junior Livestock Auction, the sale barn was also a happy place.
2023 Douglas County Fair Champions and Reserves in Livestock Sale:
Mauck, Alaina — Grand Champion, Sheep
McQuate, Tegegn (Silas) — Grand Champion, Beef
Spall, Jordan — Grand Champion, Goat
Tanin, Livi — Grand Champion, Swine
Clark, Taylor — Grand Champion, Turkey
Vogel, Adyson — Grand Champion, Rabbit Meat Pen
Holt, Peyton — Grand Champion, Duck
Carlblom, Blake — Grand Champion, Chicken Meat Pen
Mauck, Trent — Reserve, Sheep
Coggins, Chayse — Reserve, Beef
Mauck, Trent — Reserve, Goat
Mauck, Levi — Reserve, Swine
Critton, Charleze (Charlie) — Reserve, Turkey
Roberts, Beatrix — Reserve, Rabbit Meat Pen
Osburn, Toni — Reserve, Duck
Dunbar, Rachel — Reserve, Chicken Meat Pen