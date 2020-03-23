President Trump proclaims March 24 National Ag Day

WASHINGTON – President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed March 24, 2020 as National Ag Day. This year marks the fourth year that the administration has publicly recognized National Ag Day as a salute to the contributions of America’s farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.

The proclamation highlights the timeless American values of hard work, perseverance, and stewardship of the land. It also stresses that farmers provide the foundation of a national economic supply chain that is critical to our national security and prosperity. The entire proclamation can be viewed at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-national-agriculture-day-2020/.

Greg Horstmeier, DTN/Progressive Farmer, chairman of the board for the Agriculture Council of America, the national organization charged with promoting National Ag Day, said receiving this type of recognition from the administration and USDA greatly enhances the stature of National Ag Day, as well as the many local and state Ag Day activities planned around the country. “More importantly, it reminds everyone that the affordable, abundant and nutritious food that they depend on every day comes to them thanks to the hard work and resilience of 2 million American farmers and ranchers.”

National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

For more information on National Ag Day, visit agday.org and learn how America’s agricultural producers are proudly leading the way in providing the essential Food for Life to the world.