President’s condition dangerous for the country

I would be remiss if I didn’t write about the biggest news story in the world that being the recent debate performance of President Joe Biden.

Was I surprised? No. But I am very angry that his family, people he regularly deals with in the White House, the Democratic party and donors who have had regular contact with him are acting like this is a big surprise. Not to mention they are trotting him around to meet with world leaders, including Xi Jinping in China, who may want to do us harm.

Biden’s decline has been going on for years. Because I watch and read the news regularly, especially political news, I have seen the gaffs and difficulties he’s had over the years and anyone in their right mind knows that he is not aging well.

There is a reason he doesn’t do regular press conferences, and if he does, he has a list of people who can ask questions, and he rarely appears without a teleprompter, which doesn’t always guarantee a stellar performance.

I don’t know about you but I expected a formal news conference with reporters able to ask tough questions when the war broke out in Ukraine and when Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists. But that never happened.

It’s no secret that I’m a conservative and have no love for Biden, but when a president — Republican or Democrat — is compromised, our country is compromised.

It scares the heck out of me when people say that they don’t care if Biden is a stumbling, bumbling idiot they will vote for him anyway.

We can’t afford to have a president that is not all there especially when we are intrinsically involved in two wars. And, we still have five Americans being held hostage in Gaza who need help. Not to mention that this is a full-blown scandal and anyone involved in scamming the American people should be held to account. We need to have a full scale investigation and heads should roll.

If I was a Democrat who voted for Biden I would be extremely angry because he’s not running the one running this country.

To make matters worse the president is the Commander in Chief who is responsible for our military, I pray for those soldiers, sailors and marines and their families. They do not deserve the treatment they are getting from the upper echelons of our government.

For me the most disgusting part of the debate between Biden and Trump was when Biden said “The truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any — this decade — any troops dying anywhere in the world like he did.”

According to the Associated Press, who fact checked the debate, “At least 16 service members have been killed in hostile action since Biden took office in January 2021. On Aug. 26, 2021, 13 died during a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as U.S. troops withdrew from the country . An enemy drone killed three U.S. service members at a desert base in Jordan on Jan. 28 of this year.

As you all know I am very proud of my family and their service and for the president to dismiss our fallen warriors is unforgivable. These deaths should keep the Commander and Chief up at night for the rest of his life.

In the meantime, I’ve dug out my copy of “Full Disclosure” by William Safire, which is a fictional novel about a president who is blinded during an assassination attempt and how he deals with the ensuing political and personal challenges. It’s been a long time since I’ve read it and it seems apropos at this time.