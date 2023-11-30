President’s Export Council sends Biden ag trade letter after Ford’s presentation

President Biden’s Export Council sent Biden a letter today urging him to take several actions on agricultural trade after Land O’Lakes Inc. President and CEO Beth Ford, who is the only agricultural member of the council, presented a letter from 35 agriculture industry groups urging support for several proposals.

The 35 groups signing the letter included the U.S. Dairy Export Council, American Farm Bureau Federation, National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association and National Pork Producers Council.

The council approved the recommendations of the agricultural groups, and Mark Ein, chairman of the council, signed the letter to Biden. Ein’s letter, the ag groups’ letter and a video of the meeting were released by Land O’Lakes.

Ein wrote, “The charter of the President’s Export Council explicitly identifies an objective that the council report to the president ‘on its recommendations for expanding U.S. exports’ and ‘examine the needs of business, industry, and agriculture to expand their efforts.’ With the current and future trade deficit in food and agricultural products, however, actions are needed now to support and expand opportunities for U.S. exports, in order to support the economic health of this sector and the U.S. economy.

Here is a copy of the letter to the president:

Dear Mr. President,

One of the bright lights in the strength of the American economy since the founding of our

nation has been the productivity of America’s farmland, grasslands, and forest lands. Our

resource of rich lands has enabled American farmers to play an indispensable role in feeding our

nation as well as many others around the world.

U.S. agriculture, food and related industries contributed 5.4 percent ($1.264 trillion) to U.S.

gross domestic product (GDP) and provided 10.5 percent of U.S. employment (21.1 million full and part time jobs) in 2021.

Key to its economic contributions to U.S. GDP and its sustainability, the food and agriculture sector exports about 20 percent of production. In 2022, American food and agriculture exports totaled nearly $200 billion, providing jobs and economic opportunity throughout the supply chain in every corner and coast of the country. And yet, in 2023, we are experiencing a nine percent decline in the value of U.S. food and agricultural exports, and a 16 percent decline in volume.

The latest forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the 2023 marketing year predicts a food and agriculture trade deficit of $17 billion, a stark contrast to the United States’ historical trade surplus in agricultural exports, averaging $12.5 billion over the past ten years.

Many factors go into the competitiveness and strength of U.S. food and agricultural exports,

including for example, the economic impacts of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, availability and

costs of shipping and farm inputs, climate and weather. The last few years, American agriculture

has been buffeted by these factors as well as the coronavirus pandemic and market disruptions

due to retaliatory trade actions by our largest trading partners. American farmers and

agribusinesses have risen to the challenges to adjust, be resilient, and continue to feed Americans

and the world. Through the adoption of technology, conservation practices, and production and

distribution efficiencies, American farmers produce sustainably, with fewer inputs and enhanced

yields. In particular, the ability to leverage leading-edge research and innovation in agriculture-related technologies will be vital to enhancing the competitiveness of American farmers.

The charter of the President’s Export Council explicitly identifies an objective that the Council

report to the President “on its recommendations for expanding U.S. exports” and “examine the

needs of business, industry, and agriculture to expand their efforts.” With the current and future

trade deficit in food and agricultural products, however, actions are needed now to support and

expand opportunities for U.S. exports, in order to support the economic health of this sector and

the U.S. economy. With these objectives in mind, the Council encourages action on the

following recommendations:

Increase Collaboration on Diversifying the U.S. Agricultural Supply Chain: The

U.S. agricultural industry relies on imported ingredients such as fertilizers, vitamins and

chemicals to maintain U.S. production domestically. We urge the Administration to

coordinate efforts between agencies, including USDA, USTR, and the Commerce

Department, to direct resources and initiatives toward consideration of the national

security and food security risks within the supply chain and develop recommendations

focused on diversified sourcing, and manufacturing incentives for increasing production

domestically.

significantly below prior years and America is losing its global agricultural trade

dominance. To combat these trends, we ask the Administration to expand domestic trade

promotion programs for traditional and specialty crops, recommit to comprehensive trade

agreements where possible, and eliminate tariff and non-tariff trade barriers to enhance

the ability of American producers to gain market access and maintain competitiveness. In

doing so we urge you to particularly focus on priority regions and markets such as Brazil

and the United Kingdom as well as countries in South and Southeast Asia, especially

Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

India remains a key market of interest for agricultural products. While India has a

difficult record of negotiations, we urge continued efforts to address its longstanding

trade barriers, such as their practice of creating additional export certificates that were not

negotiated with U.S. regulatory authorities. Potential strategies that should be considered

include India’s status in the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program.

World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute resolution process and use it to improve

market access for U.S. agricultural goods. We also encourage aggressive enforcement of

the provisions surrounding tariff and non-tariff barriers in USMCA Agreement, other

agreements as laid out in the National Trade Estimate report, as well as agreements that

lack specific dispute resolution procedures. While USTR’s engagement on Canada’s

USMCA dairy tariff rate quota violations and Mexico’s corn biotech policies has merited

results, the U.S. continues to see challenges from various countries’ prohibitions on the

use of common food names and a myriad of issues in India. Successfully resolving these

challenges hinges on effective dispute settlement procedures – both in the WTO and in

U.S. FTAs.

crucial role in supporting and leading international efforts in sustainability and climate

initiatives within the agricultural supply chain and trade agreements. We urge the

Administration to coordinate across agencies, such as USDA, USTR, and State

Department, to identify a unified message in international sustainability efforts and

policies. The U.S. needs a single message on international efforts to address sustainability

in the agriculture space that focuses on: 1) voluntary, incentive-based programs to

support sustainable productivity growth; 2) keeping food accessible; 3) supporting

climate-smart agriculture practices; and 4) providing additional market opportunities.

These four pillars will provide direction for successful trade negotiations and encourage

countries to reconcile their commitment to these pillars instead of using prescriptive

approaches that undermine innovation and non-tariff barriers to block imports based on

one region or nation’s definition of “sustainable.”

We also encourage the Administration to use the USDA’s Partnership for Climate Smart

Commodities and the USDA’s International Climate Hub as a resource in conversation

with the European Union on their Farm to Fork initiative.

The U.S. government has the necessary structure and resources to achieve these outcomes. With renewed direction, focus, and energy in these areas, not only will the economic health of the U.S. food and agriculture sector and communities across our country be shored up, but global food security around the world will be buttressed.

The Council appreciates your Administration’s engagement on the many challenges that face

America’s farmers, ranchers, workers, and businesses, and we look forward to working with you on implementing these recommendations.

Sincerely,

Mark Ein