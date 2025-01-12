Preventing strangles in horses through diagnostic testing

Horses infected with strangles, a highly contagious respiratory disease, should not be allowed to mingle with other horses. Photo by Sam Craft, Texas A&M AgriLife

With colder weather upon us and as more people travel with horses this time of year, there will be more congregating in barns. Thus, the risk increases of strangles, a highly contagious respiratory disease in horses.

The Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory , TVMDL, advises strangles cases, caused by the bacterium Streptococcus equi subspecies equi, typically peak in the spring, so now is a good time for folks to be thinking about prevention.

Horses of all ages can be infected, but younger horses are especially vulnerable.

Since strangles is highly contagious, strict isolation is the first step in preventing further outbreaks. Horses infected or suspected of being infected should immediately be isolated from others. Infected horses should not be taken to public events, and no horses should enter a contaminated facility.

Although the mortality rate for strangles is low, the disease can develop into more complicated problems if untreated. In rare cases, the infection may spread to other parts of the body, affecting major organs.

SIGNS OF INFECTION

“Know the signs,” said Semira Mancill, DVM, TVMDL veterinary diagnostician and theriogenologist. “Horses may be contagious even before showing signs, so early detection is key.”

Symptoms of strangles include fever, a thick nasal discharge, difficulty swallowing, swelling and abscesses under the jaw.

The disease is called strangles because the swelling can obstruct a horse’s airway, causing difficulty breathing. Usually, infected horses will feel sick for a few weeks, experiencing respiratory issues and discomfort.

TESTING OPTIONS

TVMDL performs PCR tests and bacterial cultures to detect strangles. A positive result from a PCR test indicates that the DNA of Streptococcus equi subspecies equi is present, meaning the horse is likely infected or a carrier. This specific and sensitive test option provides quick results in a day or two.

The PCR test differentiates between Streptococcus equi subspecies equi and Streptococcus equi subspecies zooepidemicus, which are two closely related bacteria.

As an alternative, results from bacterial culture take longer, but a positive result confirms the presence of live bacteria. In this case, the horse is certainly shedding the infectious material. This method will determine whether the bacteria are actively replicating.

RECOVERING FROM STRANGLES

Strangles spreads through direct contact with infected horses. The disease can also be transmitted indirectly through contact with surfaces contaminated with Streptococcus equi subspecies equi.

Barn equipment, including feed and water buckets commonly contain infectious agents. Human hands and clothing may also harbor the bacterium.

Some horses may still carry bacteria without showing symptoms. These are called asymptomatic carriers.

“Horses that have had strangles should be tested several weeks after symptoms resolve to confirm that they are no longer shedding bacteria,” Mancill said. “Carrier horses can be a hidden source of infection, so this step is essential for disease control.”

After an outbreak is discovered, the facility should be thoroughly cleaned. All organic material should be removed from surfaces. All water buckets, troughs, feeders, fences, stalls, tack and trailers should be disinfected with a diluted bleach solution, allowing plenty of time to dry before they are used again.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Preventing and managing strangles requires isolating infected horses, limiting horse movement in and out of the facility and disinfecting surroundings.

Communication with your veterinarian and testing are also essential to detect and control the disease early. These measures are key to reducing the risk of further outbreaks and protecting equine health.

For more information on TVMDL’s testing options, visit https://tvmdl.tamu.edu or call the College Station laboratory at (888) 646-5623 or the Canyon laboratory at (888) 646-5624.

This story first appeared on the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory website.