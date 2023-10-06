Pritchett named CSU vice president for Engagement and Extension

Pritchett

Pritchett

James Pritchett, CSU’s current dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and director of the Agricultural Experiment Station , will serve as the university’s next vice president for Engagement and Extension , beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

The appointment taps a seasoned university leader with lifelong ties to rural Colorado communities, signaling a continued and elevated commitment to the state, according to Amy Parsons.

“As a proven leader with extensive expertise and a strong network of internal and external relationships across the state, James is exactly the person we need to move this priority area forward for CSU and Colorado,” Parsons said.

PRECIOUS ROLES

Pritchett has served CSU in many leadership roles including in his current role as dean, assistant vice president for Engagement and executive associate dean for the College of Agricultural Sciences. He joined the College of Agricultural Sciences faculty in 2001.

As CSU’s VP for Engagement and Extension, Pritchett will oversee teams responsible for CSU Extension, Colorado State 4-H, CSU Online, the Colorado Water Center, the Operations Team, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Professional Education.

“CSU’s land-grant commitment is centered in our service to Colorado’s citizens. Few opportunities are as rewarding and humbling as working alongside team members whose mission lies in a prosperous Colorado. I am excited for the opportunity,” said Pritchett, a two-time CSU alum who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from the university, and a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota.

Over the past 15 months, Kathay Rennels filled the role of interim VP of Extension and Engagement. With Pritchett stepping into the permanent VP position, Rennels will continue to engage in CSU’s work with agricultural communities as she returns to the CSU System as a special advisor to the chancellor for rural-urban initiatives.

Pritchett Pritchett

‘A LOVE FOR COLORADO’

Pritchett and Rennels — both of whom are from rural areas, McClave and Franktown, respectively — know each other well and have partnered on engagement projects for decades. The two leaders will work closely to facilitate a smooth transition and continue the university’s work of serving the state.

“This transition magnifies Colorado State University’s commitment to Colorado, its diverse agricultural and urban communities, and the land-grant mission. James and I share a love for Colorado and our lifelong understanding of the uniqueness of all our communities across this state, rural and urban,” said Rennels.

“I look forward to working with James as I return to the system. He has a strong leadership team in OEE and amazing people across the state that share our commitment to Colorado State’s land-grant mission. It has been an honor to be vice president, and I know I pass a strong organization to James, who will continue to grow it.”

Parsons expressed gratitude to Rennels and her team for more than a year of interim service for the division.

“During this time Kathay, along with Extension Field Director CJ Mucklow, has made outstanding progress in advancing our commitment to all Coloradans and supporting thriving communities across the state,” Parsons said.

NATIONAL SEARCH

The university also announced the College of Agricultural Sciences will launch a nationwide search for a new dean, co-chaired by Deans Alonso Aguirre of the College of Natural Resources and Sue VandeWoude of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The search will include input from a wide array of stakeholders including faculty and staff from the Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Agricultural Sciences, the broader university community, alumni, commodity groups and others across the state. Pritchett will serve in both roles, vice president and dean, until a new dean is hired and ready to begin work.

“James’ hire and Kathay’s continuing partnership represent CSU’s commitment to Colorado and its unique and growing needs, including agriculture and Engagement and Extension,” Parsons said. “These trusted leaders will work together in serving every community across Colorado, both urban and rural.”