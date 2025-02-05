Nebraska Extension will host commercial pesticide training for applicators who are seeking to recertify at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center. Courtesy photo

In early 2024, the Colorado Department of Agriculture made a change for private pesticide licensing. Private pesticide applicators who need to take licensing tests, or re-test due to license expiration, will now need to test at a proctored testing site. If you need to test, the first step is to get registered for testing. For both commercial and private pesticide testing, this can be accomplished by accessing Metro Institute, which is a computer-based testing scheduler, and can be found at https://www.metroinstitute.com. When at this site select the Colorado option. Set up an account at this site and find a Colorado testing center and time that works best. Once the date and location are scheduled, just arrive at the test site early and begin the check-in process. As a result, both commercial and private pesticide licensing are now accomplished using a proctored method. While private pesticide testing is now proctored, the test is still an open book test. Commercial pesticide testing continues to be closed-book.

In addition, Colorado State University Extension is hosting Private Pesticide Recertification sessions at various locations in northeast Colorado. Anyone who purchases restricted-use pesticides must have a Private Pesticide Applicator license which is issued by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Once a license is received, it is active for three years before renewal is needed. Renewal can be achieved by either retaking the exam at a proctored site or attending a recertification session. These recertification sessions offer seven core credits which can be substituted for retaking the exam and qualifies for private pesticide license renewal.

Colorado State University Extension will host two private pesticide license recertification meetings on Friday Feb. 7 and Friday, Feb. 14. Meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m. on each day.

The Feb. 7 meeting will be held at the Burlington Community Center 340 South 14th Street, Burlington, CO 80807. This site will also offer a virtual option and can also be attended remotely. For questions regarding this site contact Ron Meyer at (719) 346-5571 or email rf.meyer@colostate.edu .

The Feb. 14 meeting will be held at the Washington County Extension Office, 181 Birch Ave, County Courthouse Annex, Akron, CO 80720. To register via phone, please call the Washington County Extension office at (970) 345-2287 or email kcaswell@colostate.edu .

Cost is $60 per person. Preregistration is mandatory. Registration can be accomplished by registering at Eventbright, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-pesticide-recertification-julesburg-and-burlington-tickets-1138470980349?aff=oddtdtcreator , or by calling the local office at the numbers listed. All seven credits needed to recertify a private pesticide license will be offered at these events. Keep in mind that the recertification credits will only work for unexpired pesticide licenses. Once a Colorado pesticide license expires, only retesting will work to get a new Colorado pesticide license.