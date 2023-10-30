Produce executives: Diversity must move to inclusivity

A panel of CEOs speaks at the Global Produce and Floral Show. From left, Johnny Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management; Elliot Grant, CEO, Mineral, an Alphabet company; Andrea Albright, executive vice president, sourcing, Walmart: and Patrick Vizzone, a board member of Dimuto (moderator). Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Diversity

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Companies are already hiring a diverse workforce, but there’s a question of whether they are including women and non-white employees in decision making, executives in the produce industry said during a panel discussion of management issues at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce and Floral Show here last week.

The U.S. birth rate is so low that companies are not going to have any choice but to hire a diverse workforce, said Johnny Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

“You are going to have to go out of your way not to have a diverse workforce. The new issue is inclusion,” Taylor said.

Andrea Albright, executive vice president for sourcing for Walmart, said diversity, equjty and inclusion (DEI) should involve people thinking differently to get full advantage.

In order to achieve the “cognitive diversity” that takes into consideration different backgrounds, companies have to move beyond the idea that they should just hire people of different backgrounds who went to Harvard, she added.

Albright noted that she tries to achieve “psychological safety” for Walmart employees, but that this is different in different countries.

Taylor also noted that 52% of Americans worked at their workplace throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “The idea that everyone worked remotely is nonsense,” he said.

The panel also discussed the issues of addressing climate change and dealing with inflation at the same time.

Albright said climate change is impacting the regions where Walmart’s food products are grown, and that Walmart has moved beyond just considering price but also taking regenerative agriculture into account.

“You might pay a little bit more,” she said.

“Regenerative agriculture will be more complicated for farmers,” said Elliot Grant, the CEO of Mineral, an Alphabet company.

But Albright said, “Walmart’s core mission is to help people save money so they can live better.”

The company is focused on “democratizing access to regenerative products,” she said. “We want great value for great products sourced in a resilient way.”

Taylor said CEOs are worried about wage inflation ahead of all else, but that employees need more money because fuel prices and food prices are up.

The current tension, he said, “is between workers who need to make more money and the consumer wants to pay less.”

Of the use of artificial intelligence in business, Taylor said, “AI plus HI equals the new ROI,” meaning artificial intelligence plus human intuition equals the new return on investment.