Produce faces different trade issues by country

From left: Alexis Taylor of the International Fresh Produce Association moderates a panel composed of Mario Steta of Driscoll's, Kasey Cronquist of the North American Blueberry Council, and Ivo Tunchel of StePac PPC. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Fruit and vegetable growers and the rest of agriculture in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and South America all face challenges now, but those challenges are different, industry leaders said here this week at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show.

For Europeans, the biggest issue is not the war in Ukraine or Brexit, the breakup of the EU and the UK, but “unstable values-based global geopolitical environment,” said Mario Stata, vice president for sustainability, compliance and public affairs for Driscoll’s.

The central issue in the global trade environment is the loss of rules and consistency of criteria for trade, he said.

The impact of Brexit has been mostly in the UK with higher costs for consumers, he said.

The Ukraine war has built up resilience, innovation, capacity and integration in Ukraine, he said.

The “deepest issue” for the EU horticultural sector and its competitiveness seems to be its complexity, the lack of harmonization and the lack of agreement among role of buyers, industry and certification bodies, he added.

Growers and consumers in the European Union and the United Kingdom don’t agree on issues, he said.

Because blueberries can’t be grown in the United States 365 days per year, the industry needs imports to create a year-round supply, said Kasey Cronquist, president of the North American Blueberry Council.

“Having blueberries in January keeps demand high for our season,” Cronquist said.

But while American blueberry growers don’t oppose imports, they still face unfair trade situations when they can’t get their products into foreign countries, he said.

An example, he noted, is Japan. American growers want the tariff on frozen blueberries in Japan reduced, but it hasn’t been because “we were not at the table” when negotiations between the United States and Japan took place, he said.

The Trump administration is concerned with trade in automobiles and other sectors besides agriculture, but “we need to lean into our current circumstances in agriculture,” he said.

Brazil is a big ag exporter but not in horticulture, explained Ivo Tunchel, business development manager in South America for StePac PPC.

The Brazilian agriculture industry faces pressure to comply with European regulatory standards while the U.S. 50% tariff on Brazilian products makes it difficult to export to the U.S., Tunchel said.

The Ukraine war is a big problem due to the price of fertilizer, but Brazil is trying to get its products into countries that used to import from Ukraine, he said.

The United States and the European Union are declining in “relative importance” in agriculture, but Brazil still faces difficulties in developing new markets such as in southeast Asia, he said.

China is “the indispensable anchor” in soybeans and a huge consumer of beef and iron ore, he said. Southeast Asia presents an opportunity, but to export to those countries Brazil has to develop more infrastructure in its northeast, he added.

“Asian demand is driven by fundamental demographic and economic growth, offering a more stable consumption volume than the policy-driven volatility of the West,” he said. European preferences for buying locally are also a challenge, he added.