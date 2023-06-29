Produce groups spar over Mexican tomatoes

In competing news releases, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas and the Florida Tomato Exchange have disagreed over whether the Commerce Department should terminate the Tomato Suspension Agreement with Mexico.

On June 16, the Florida Tomato Exchange (FTE) filed a request with the Commerce Department to terminate the agreement.

The FTE said that in 2019 the Commerce Department and the International Trade Commission “determined that Mexican tomatoes were being dumped at an average margin of 20.91%, even with the previous suspension agreements in place.”

“The current suspension agreement suspends those margins from going into effect as antidumping duties,” FTE added.

“Such agreements allow the Department of Commerce to suspend antidumping duties as long as the agreements stop injury caused by unfair imports. None of the tomato suspension agreements, dating back to 1996, have worked to stop the injury caused by dumped Mexican tomatoes, which is why the FTE finally asked the Commerce Department to terminate the suspension.”

The Fresh Produce Association of the United States, whose members include the Mexican industry, said “Through these actions, the FTE continues to attempt to use antidumping laws for the unintended purpose of creating a monopoly for themselves in the marketplace and covering for their unwillingness or inability to innovate and adapt to changing market demands.”

The FPAA added, “Tomatoes sold in the U.S. from Mexico are controlled by the U.S. Department of Commerce through the Tomato Suspension Agreement which sets minimum pricing, puts in place requirements for sales between importers and buyers, requires exhaustive inspections for quality, and has stringent enforcement and compliance monitoring measures in place.”

“This includes regular quarterly audits, administrative reviews, on-site audits from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and enforcement measures in place in Mexico.

“Contrary to FTE’s false claims, the Department of Commerce has consistently found Mexican tomatoes have complied fully with the Tomato Suspension Agreement. Since the implementation of mandatory quality inspections that Florida growers demanded under the 2019 Tomato Suspension Agreement, 99.992% of all tomatoes that must be inspected from Mexico have met or exceeded all quality requirements.”

The FPAA also said, “Florida does not produce tomatoes that American consumers want to buy. Florida grows gassed green tomatoes much in the same way they were produced during World War I, which is to say that they are picked green, and ‘degreened’ by placing them in gas rooms, exposing them to ethylene.

“The result is a tomato that does not compare in flavor or texture to tomatoes that are ripened on the vine. Americans buy gassed green tomatoes when there are no better options available.”

Terminating the suspension agreement “would almost certainly result in retaliatory actions by Mexico, the second largest importer of U.S. agricultural products,” the FPAA said.

But the FTE said “the FPAA threat that Mexico would retaliate against other U.S. industries is bizarre.”

“USMCA [U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade] and WTO [World Trade Organization] rules ensure that Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. all respect each other’s antidumping laws and the resulting legal proceedings. A tit-for-tat retaliation would be a violation of both the USMCA and WTO. Other U.S. industries should not fall for FPAA or Mexican scaremongering on this tomato-specific legal issue.”