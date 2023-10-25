Producer-led soil health research project funded

Colorado State University is pleased to announce a successful Western SARE grant award that will focus on producer led on-farm research and farmer-to-farmer learning networks to address social, economic and agronomic barriers to High Plains regenerative agriculture, with a specific focus on addressing barriers for historically underserved producers. One key project goal is to create an on-line tool for farmers to document and analyze their own soil health experiments. The on-farm research will take place on 10 farms within the Central High Plains region.

The $350,000 soil health project will be led by Lauren Hafford, CSU graduate student and grant organizer, Meagan Schipanski, Colorado State University Soil and Crop Science Department, JohnElla Holmes, executive director of Kansas Black Farmers Association, Ron Meyer, CSU area specialist, and Joni Mitchek, Colorado Conservation Tillage Association coordinator, along with 10 agricultural producers. This group will begin the on-farm research and hold its first field day during the growing season in 2024.