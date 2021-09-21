Producers Livestock Marketing Association to host World Livestock Auctioneer Championship western qualifying event

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The first of three regional qualifying events for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship will be hosted by Producers Livestock Marketing Association in Salina, Utah, on Sept. 28, 2021.

Opening ceremonies will commence at 9:30 a.m. (MT), with the awards presentation following the competition. A total of 26 contestants will compete for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the semi-finals for the 2022 WLAC at Shipshewana Auction, Inc. in Shipshewana, Ind.

Each qualifying event is a live sale where each contestant auctions eight drafts of livestock (traditionally cattle) to actual bidders. Contestants are judged on the clarity of their auction chant; professionalism; and their ability to conduct the sale while catching bids.

Contestants competing are Neil Bouray, Webber, Kan.; Colton Brantley, Modesto, Calif.; David Cox, Orderville, Utah; Duke Cox, Orderville, Utah; Dakota Davis, Waukomis, Okla.; Eric Drees, Caldwell, Idaho; Brandon Frey, Diagonal, Iowa; Jeff Garber, Stewartsville, Mo.; Joshua Garcia, Goliad, Texas; Steve Goedert, Dillon, Mont.; Kirby Hill, Paris, Texas; Mark Mast, Fairfield, Mont.; Robert McDowell III, Butte, Mont.; Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, Calif.; Terry Moe, Watford City, N.D.; Sixto Paiz, Portales, N.M.; Jake Parnell, Sacramento, Calif.; Jack Riggs, Glenns Ferry, Idaho; Kade Rogge, Rupert, Idaho; Jim Settle, Arroyo Grande, Calif.; Daren Shumway, Lehi, Ariz.; Shawn Silverberg, Fort Collins, Colo.; Robert Strickler, Banco, Va.; Curtis Wetovick, Fullerton, Neb.; Tim Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.; Zack Zumstein, Marsing, Idaho.

The public may attend the livestock auction and competition free of charge. It will also be streamed live on the Livestock Marketing Association’s Facebook page.

The remaining qualifying events are balanced regionally across LMA membership. The midwestern qualifying event will be held at Cherokee Sales Co. in Cherokee, Okla., on Nov. 10. The eastern qualifying event will be held at Tri-State Livestock Market in Abingdon, Va., on Jan. 7.