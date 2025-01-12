Producers might consider drylot feeding cow-calf pairs in 2025

Producers may need to drylot their cow-calf pairs until grazing is available in 2025. Photo by Natalie Jones

Feeding-RFP-011325

The Nebraska Extension will host a webinar entitled Drylot Feeding Cow-calf Pairs in the Spring and Summer of 2025 on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. MT.

Drought continues in Nebraska in the western and north-central areas. As of Jan. 1, the U.S. Drought Monitor found those areas in severe to extreme drought conditions. While there is still time between now and May to get precipitation, in a best-case scenario, the lingering effects of drought will likely delay when pasture turnout should occur.

“The feed needs of the calf have to be accounted for. Either the calf needs to be fed in a separate creep area, or the pair intake needs to be increased as the calf grows to meet its needs,” said Karla Wilke, Nebraska Extension cow-calf systems specialist. The webinar will provide information producers can use now to consider their option of drylotting cows this spring and summer.

“Lactation requires quite a bit more protein and energy than gestation so while we can use low-quality forages or residues in confinement diets, we have to add a source of energy and protein to meet the needs of the pair appropriately,” she said. Considering the logistics and costs of drylotting pairs now will help producers to know their options and to prepare and purchase feed.

Wilke will highlight lessons learned from university research and work with producers who have utilized drylotting for cow-calf pairs.

Some of the content to be covered will include:

Logistics for drylotting pairs, including needed bunk space, water, fence, shade and creep access for baby calves

Examples of rations and feed costs based on current commodity prices

Limit feeding versus full feeding

Annual forages as a complement to drylot feeding

Health considerations for calves and cows

Strategies for breeding cows in a drylot setting

A computer and internet connection are required to participate in the webinar.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. To sign up for the Drylot Feeding Cow-calf Pairs webinar, contact Aaron Berger at aberger2@unl.edu .