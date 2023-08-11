ProEgg expands leadership team with appointment of  Wilkins

ProEgg, a farmer-owned cooperative of experienced egg producers with farms across the United States, recently named Jerry Wilkins as vice president of sales. Bringing more than 35 years’ experience working in the egg and retail industries, Wilkins will oversee all aspects of ProEgg’s sales and marketing, with a particular emphasis on driving broad-scale initiatives to showcase the cooperative’s diverse product offerings to customers.

“Jerry will be a critically important asset to ProEgg’s customer service, sales and marketing teams, and his leadership will be invaluable for the cooperative’s continued growth and expansion,” said ProEgg CEO Ric Herrera. “His deep cooperative experience, robust understanding of the egg supply chain, and rich retail and foodservice relationships will position him to immediately engage and add value to our members and customers.”

Wilkins most recently served as the sales director at NuCal Foods Inc., an agricultural cooperative in the western United States, where he managed shell egg sales for major U.S. retailers. In this role, he also worked directly with procurement, logistics and farm operations departments to optimize processes and ensure steady supply chain fulfillment.

Wilkins has worked in various sales and retail roles throughout his career. He previously served as the sales and marketing director for Morning Fresh Farms, where he was responsible for all areas of sales and marketing. Additionally, he has strong restaurant and retail connections having previously worked with Sysco Foodservices of Denver and Albertsons.

Wilkins is a recognized leader within the egg industry and has served in numerous leadership roles. He currently is president of the Colorado Egg Producers Association. Additionally, he’s previously served as chairman on the Consumer Marketing Committee and the Egg Packaging and Merchandising Task Force Committee for the American Egg Board, and as a member on the Public Relations Committee and Government Relations Task Force for United Egg Producers.

Green receives Award of Merit, NAYC’s highest honor

Ronnie Green, former Chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and long-time ag education advocate, was recently selected by Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council members to receive the council’s highest honor, the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute’s Award of Merit. Green’s award was presented during a special NAYI awards luncheon on July 12 at UNL’s East Campus Union in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture oversees NAYC and NAYI.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Ronnie Green has mentored, encouraged and inspired countless students to learn about agriculture and consider careers in the ag industry,” said NAYC Adviser Christin Kamm. “This Award of Merit is a token of our appreciation to Dr. Green for his constant support of agriculture, education and the next generation of ag leaders.”

Green grew up on a farm in southwest Virginia. He continued his agricultural studies earning B.S. and M.S. degrees in animal science from Virginia Tech and Colorado State University, respectively. His doctoral program was completed jointly at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the United States Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in animal breeding and genetics.

In 2010, Green was chosen to lead UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Green then became UNL’s chief academic officer, and, in May 2016, Green became UNL’s 20th chancellor, a role he said has been the pleasure and privilege of a lifetime.

“Dr. Green is dedicated, knowledgeable and passionate about agriculture and has built a legacy in education that is reflected in the faces of NAYI delegates, NAYC members, Nebraska ag leaders, and numerous others who chose careers in agriculture,” said Kamm. “We want to thank Ronnie for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Scholarships in the amount of $500 each were awarded to two recent high school graduates who participated in NAYI this year as returning delegates. Returning delegates have additional responsibilities during NAYI designed to enhance leadership abilities and organizational skills.

The two scholarship recipients are Conner Snyder of McCook and Caleb Burnside of Stapleton. These two students are planning to attend the University of Nebraska this fall and be a part of CASNR.

NAYI is a week-long event for high school juniors and seniors interested in agriculture. NAYI includes motivational speakers, ag education, networking with peers and industry leaders, leadership experience and information on ag careers. In its 52nd year, NAYI is the longest running program of its kind in the nation.

NAYI is made possible through generous donations from agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations. To learn more about NAYC or NAYI, visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/ .