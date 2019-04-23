Professional rodeo’s top steer ropers head to Torrington, Wyo., April 27-28

The best steer ropers in the country are returning to Torrington, Wyo., for the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping on April 27-28. Free to the public and held in an indoor arena, fans will witness one of rodeo's original events with the best in the sport competing.

"It's the real cowboy event, that was what they did on the ranches for doctoring cattle," said Blair Newman, co-chairman of the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping Committee with Larry Schaneman. "Bulldogging wasn't something they did, those were events that were made up. But, saddle bronc and steer roping are the classic events that really represent ranch life."

The NCFSR features 220 runs spread across two days. April 27 will have four full go-rounds from noon until about 5 p.m., then action will resume April 28 at noon with two full go-rounds followed by the semifinals and the finals.

"We're going to have 35 of the top steer ropers in the nation here, and that's quite an event," Newman said.

While the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in November takes the top 15 in the world, the NCFSR has the top 35 cowboys across the 12 circuits that cover the entire country.

"What's interesting about the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping is you basically break out those circuits knowing you can go to one place and see the top ones from each of the regions of the U.S. in one place," said 2018 All-Around World Champion Trevor Brazile. "It's different from a rodeo because it's got more of the team concept than any other rodeo, you are trying to win individually but it is bragging rights if your circuit or region comes out on top."

Brazile has competed at the NCFSR multiple times and he's heading back for another round after placing at the top of the Texas Circuit's standings for steer roping with $33,501.

"Everyone had to earn their way to that event, so it's the best from around the U.S.," Brazile said.

Brazile's been competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for 23 years and has amassed 24 world titles, six of which were in steer roping.

Admission is free for the public and concession stands will be open at 7078 Fairgrounds Road, Torrington, WY, 82240.

"We have some of the best facilities in the state," Newman said. "It's all inside and the weather is nice in there."