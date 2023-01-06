Program for farm families coming in January

STERLING, Colo. — Farm and ranch families are accustomed to dealing with challenging times and 2023 is shaping up to be very demanding. Inflation will not only affect household budgets it will also result in rising farm and ranch input prices. Higher input costs coupled with softening commodity prices will result in razor thin profit margins being squeezed further. The uncertainty surrounding input and commodity prices and yields combined with inflation rates not seen in more than 40 years could result in unusual levels of stress for farm/ranch families in 2023.

In an effort to lend a hand to help farm/ranch families navigate inflation, stress, and a margin squeeze in 2023, CSU Extension and Premier Farm Credit will offer the “Farm Family Survival Guide for 2023” program. Topics to be covered include enterprise budgeting and cash flow monitoring, family budgeting. family and consumer science resources, stress reduction and local mental health resources available to farm/ranch families.

The program will be held Monday, Jan. 16 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Engagement Center located at 304 Main Street, Sterling, Colo. Cost is $25 per family and the fee will be refunded upon completion of the program. Childcare is available for children 3 years of age and older. To register online go to https://sterlingfarmfamily.eventbrite.com . For more information contact Brent Young at (970) 580-2204 or email at brent.young@colostate.edu .