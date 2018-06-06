Progress made on Love Fire

Firefighters from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) made progress Tuesday working the Love Fire burning on the Ouray Ranger District, approximately 25 miles northwest of Montrose, Colo. The fire is estimated to have burned more than 30 acres, with little growth since Monday. No estimated containment date was given. The cause of the fire is suspected to be lightning.

Despite hot temperatures and breezy conditions, hand crews, with the aid of water dropping helicopters were able to keep the fire from spreading. The fire is burning in a very remote location with limited road access. No structures are threatened. Two elite hotshot crews are camping overnight near the fire.

Stage I fire restrictions are in effect on much of the GMUG forest except Grand Mesa. Visitors are asked to become aware of what the restrictions allow and not allow. Detailed information can be found on the GMUG website.